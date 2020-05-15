Taylor Swift's City of Lover concert, the latest Scooby-Doo animated feature film, Scoob!, and a Seinfeld marathon centered around episodes starring the late Jerry Stiller are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A historical comedy about Catherine the Great, titled The Great, is out Friday on Hulu, The Blacklist Season 7 finale featuring live-action and animated sequences premieres Friday, and former President Barack Obama will give a commencement message for high school seniors during a televised graduation special on Saturday.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Scoob!' -- VOD

'Capone' -- VOD

Tom Hardy portrays famous organized crime leader Al Capone during the final years of his life in this new film from director Josh Trank, available now on video-on-demand services. Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan, Matt Dillion, Kathrine Narducci and Al Sapienza also star.

TV

'The Great' -- Hulu

Hulu's The Great is a historical comedy series starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as Peter III. The show, which is not entirely historically accurate, follows Catherine as she considers getting married in order to improve her life. It premieres on Friday.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' -- Netflix

All three seasons of hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender premiere on Netflix Friday. Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen) can control all four elemental powers -- air, water, earth and fire -- and must bring balance to the world by confronting the villainous Fire Nation.

'The Blacklist' Season 7 finale -- NBC

The Blacklist Season 7 finale blends live-action sequences with graphic novel-style animation. It airs Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. The season finale was halted midway into filming when TV productions closed in New York City due to COVID-19. The Blacklist team chose to use animation to complete the episode.

WWE SmackDown -- Fox

WWE will hold an Intercontinental Championship tournament starting Friday at 8 p.m. EDT due to previous title holder Sami Zayn being unable to compete. Men's Money in the Bank winner Otis will also be on hand as he appears on The Miz's talk show, Miz TV.

'Graduate Together' -- ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox

Former President Barack Obama will deliver a commencement message for high school seniors during the Graduate Together television special, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT across ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox. LeBron James, The Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, Ben Platt, Malala Yousafzai, Lena Waithe and more will also make appearances.

'Seinfeld' marathon of Jerry Stiller episodes -- TBS

TBS will air a marathon of Seinfeld episodes featuring Jerry Stiller, who recently died at the age of 92. Stiller portrayed the often angry Frank Costanza, the father of Jason Alexander's George Costanza who famously invented his own holiday, Festivus. The marathon starts Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT.

'Snowpiercer' - TNT

TNT's television adaptation of Bong Joon Ho's 2013 film Snowpiercer premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Annalise Basso and Alison Wright star in this dystopian thriller about the last of humanity who live on a train that circles the globe.

'Hightown' -- Starz

Monica Raymund stars in this eight-episode crime drama that premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz. Raymund and James Badge Dale investigate the appearance of a dead body which is the latest casualty of Cape Cod's opioid epidemic.

'The Beverly Hills Dog Show' -- NBC

NBC presents the annual Beverly Hills Dog Show on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT. John O'Hurley and David Frei are the hosts of the event, which features competitions between 205 breeds and varieties of dog.

'Orphan Black' table read -- Facebook

The cast of sci-fi thriller Orphan Black are reuniting for a remote table read covering two episodes Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT on the show's Facebook page. Tatiana Maslany, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Jordan Gavaris, Kristian Bruun, Kevin Hanchard, Dylan Bruce, Evelyne Brochu, Josh Vokey, Michael Mando, Inga Cadranel, Eric Johnson and Natalie Lisinska will participate.

'American Idol' Season 18 finale -- ABC

American Idol's 18th season will come to a close Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will perform during the virtual finale, where a Season 18 winner will be crowned.

Music

Taylor Swift's City of Lover concert -- ABC

Taylor Swift's City of Lover concert, which took place in Paris, will air on ABC Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT. The concert footage, filmed in September, has never been released and will feature the pop star performing onstage in front of a live audience.