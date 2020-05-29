What to stream this weekend: 'Space Force,' 'Lord of the Rings' reunion
UPI News Service, 05/29/2020
Steve Carell's Netflix comedy series Space Force, a reunion with cast members from the Lord of the Rings films and a Dropkick Murphys concert, with a special appearance by Bruce Springsteen, are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, The Simpsons short film The Longest Daycare heads to Disney+, Apple TV+ premieres new animated comedy series Central Park and Ramy Youssef continues his spiritual journey in Season 2 of Hulu's Ramy.
Here's a rundown of films, TV shows, concerts and reunion specials that will be released this weekend.
Films
'End of Sentence' -- VOD
John Hawkes is a widowed father reconnecting with his son in End of Sentence which hits video-on-demand services on Friday. The film, from director Elfar Adalsteins, also stars Logan Lerman as Hawkes' son who joins his dad in traveling to Ireland to spread his late mother's ashes.
'The Simpsons' short film 'The Longest Daycare' -- Disney+
Family baby Maggie must spend the day at the Ayn Rand School for Tots in this Simpsons short film coming to Disney+ on Friday. The film was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 85th annual Academy Awards.
Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the world to taste unique food in Season 3 of Somebody Feed Phil, which hits Netflix on Friday. Rosenthal visits Marrakesh, Morocco, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London.
'Ramy' Season 2 -- Hulu
Ramy Youssef returns for Season 2 of Ramy which premieres Friday with 10 new episodes on Hulu. Youssef goes further into his spiritual journey, find a new Muslim community and embrace a deeper commitment to his faith.
Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will livestream a concert from Fenway Park in Boston on their official website and YouTube on Friday, starting at 6 p.m. EDT. Bruce Springsteen will join the band remotely.
The Grateful Dead's 'Shakedown Stream' series -- YouTube
The Grateful Dead's Shakedown Stream series returns Friday on YouTube with a presentation of the band's 1990 performance from Buffalo, N.Y. Grateful Dead historian and publicist Dennis McNally will be featured during the pre-show, which begins at 8 p.m. EDT.
Online
'Fresh Off the Boat,' 'Kim's Convenience' table read -- Facebook, YouTube
The casts of Fresh Off the Boat and Kim's Convenience are joining forces for a livestreamed table read in celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and to raise money for non-profit, Asian American and Asian Canadian arts organizations. The table reads begin Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT on Seed&Spark's Facebook and YouTube channels.
