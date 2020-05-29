Steve Carell's Netflix comedy series Space Force, a reunion with cast members from the Lord of the Rings films and a Dropkick Murphys concert, with a special appearance by Bruce Springsteen, are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, The Simpsons short film The Longest Daycare heads to Disney+, Apple TV+ premieres new animated comedy series Central Park and Ramy Youssef continues his spiritual journey in Season 2 of Hulu's Ramy.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows, concerts and reunion specials that will be released this weekend.

Films

'End of Sentence' -- VOD

John Hawkes is a widowed father reconnecting with his son in End of Sentence which hits video-on-demand services on Friday. The film, from director Elfar Adalsteins, also stars Logan Lerman as Hawkes' son who joins his dad in traveling to Ireland to spread his late mother's ashes.

'The Simpsons' short film 'The Longest Daycare' -- Disney+

Family baby Maggie must spend the day at the Ayn Rand School for Tots in this Simpsons short film coming to Disney+ on Friday. The film was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 85th annual Academy Awards.

TV

'Central Park' -- Apple TV+

Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Kristen Bell voice a family who live in Central Park in this new animated, musical comedy series arriving on Apple TV+ Friday. Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci and Daveed Diggs also provide voices.

'Space Force' -- Netflix

Steve Carell establishes the newest branch of the United States Armed Forces in this comedy series coming to Netflix on Friday. John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsom and Diana Silvers also star.

'Somebody Feed Phil' Season 3 -- Netflix

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the world to taste unique food in Season 3 of Somebody Feed Phil, which hits Netflix on Friday. Rosenthal visits Marrakesh, Morocco, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London.

'Ramy' Season 2 -- Hulu

Ramy Youssef returns for Season 2 of Ramy which premieres Friday with 10 new episodes on Hulu. Youssef goes further into his spiritual journey, find a new Muslim community and embrace a deeper commitment to his faith.

Music

Dropkick Murphys Fenway Park performance with Bruce Springsteen -- YouTube

Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will livestream a concert from Fenway Park in Boston on their official website and YouTube on Friday, starting at 6 p.m. EDT. Bruce Springsteen will join the band remotely.

The Grateful Dead's 'Shakedown Stream' series -- YouTube

The Grateful Dead's Shakedown Stream series returns Friday on YouTube with a presentation of the band's 1990 performance from Buffalo, N.Y. Grateful Dead historian and publicist Dennis McNally will be featured during the pre-show, which begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Online

'Fresh Off the Boat,' 'Kim's Convenience' table read -- Facebook, YouTube

The casts of Fresh Off the Boat and Kim's Convenience are joining forces for a livestreamed table read in celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and to raise money for non-profit, Asian American and Asian Canadian arts organizations. The table reads begin Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT on Seed&Spark's Facebook and YouTube channels.

'Lord of the Rings' cast reunion -- YouTube

Josh Gad's Reunited Apart web series will feature the stars of the Lord of the Rings films chatting through Zoom starting Sunday at 12 p.m. EDT on Gad's YouTube channel. Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd will take part in the reunion.