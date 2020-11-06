Dave Chappelle is hosting Saturday Night Live once again following a presidential election, MTV is airing the 2020 Europe Music Awards and the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is taking place virtually this weekend.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Citation' -- Netflix

A student in Nigeria reports that a popular professor attempted to rape her in Citation, which is comingsome to Netflix on Friday. The film, based on real events, stars Temi Otedola and Jimmy Jean-Louis. Kunle Afolayan directed the feature based off a script by Tunde Babalola.

'James Bond movie marathon' -- BBC

BBC America will be airing a James Bond movie marathon featuring the late Sean Connery following his death. Dr. No, From Russia with Love and Goldfinger are a part of the marathon, which begins at 3:30 p.m. EST on Friday.

TV

'Country Ever After' -- Netflix

Country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla are inviting viewers into their homes in this reality series premiering Friday on Netflix. The series explores how they handle their country and city perspectives on life and parenting.

'The Mandalorian' Season 2, Episode 2' -- Disney+

Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian is continuing with Episode 2, coming to Disney+ on Friday. Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter must ferry a passenger containing precious cargo as he embarks on another risky journey.

'AEW Full Gear' -- Pay-per-view

All Elite Wrestling is presenting its newest pay-per-view event titled Full Gear Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. EST. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends his title against Eddie Kingston in an I Quit match, FTR defends their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho takes on MJF.

'Saturday Night Live with Dave Chappelle' -- NBC

Dave Chappelle is hosting the next installment of Saturday Night Live Season 46 on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. This will be the first episode since the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Foo Fighters are serving as the musical guest.

'MTV Europe Music Awards' -- MTV

MTV is broadcasting the 2020 MTV EMAs on Sunday at 7 p.m. EST. Little Mix is hosting the event for the first time which will feature a performance from David Guetta. Lady Gaga is leading all artists with seven nominations, followed by Justin Bieber and BTS with five nominations each.

'Moonbase 8' -- Showtime

John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen and Tim Heidecker are three eager astronauts training to qualify for their first lunar mission in Moonbase 8, set to premiere Sunday on Showtime at 11 p.m. EST. The comedy features the trio living inside a NASA base, located in a isolated desert.

Music

'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony' -- HBO, HBO Max

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be presented on HBO and HBO Max Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex are set to be inducted.

'Nial Horan livestream concert' -- online

Nial Horan will be performing a livestream concert from London's Royal Albert Hall Saturday starting at 8 p.m. EST in North America. Horan will be performing songs from his albums Flicker and Heartbreak Weather during the ticketed event.