Saturday Night Live's Season 45 finale, the Season 2 premiere of Netflix's Dead to Me and a second installment of Disney Family Singalong are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE is presenting a new take on its yearly Money in the Bank match, which will take place at the company's headquarters in Stamford, Conn. A remake of 1983's Valley Girl is coming to video-on-demand platforms, and a Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion will air on Bravo.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Valley Girl' -- VOD

Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse star in this musical remake of 1983's Valley Girl which comes to video-on-demand platforms on Friday. The duo perform songs such as "You Might Think," "Crazy For You" and "We Got The Beat," along with other hits.

'John Wick' -- YouTube

Keanu Reeves' hit action film from 2014, John Wick, streams for free on YouTube Friday at 9 p.m. EDT. Reeves is a retired hitman who gets revenge after a puppy his dead wife gifted him is killed during a robbery.

TV

'Dead to Me' Season 2 -- Netflix

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are back as Jen and Judy, respectively, for Season 2 of Dead to Me, which arrives on Netflix Friday. The pair attempt to cover up Judy's ex-fiance Steve's death.

'The Eddy' -- Netflix

Netflix launches new musical drama, The Eddy, on Friday from director Damien Chazelle of La La Land fame. Andre Holland stars as a once-celebrated jazz pianist who now co-owns a struggling club in modern-day Paris.

'Too Hot to Handle' reunion special -- Netflix

Reality series Too Hot Too Handle continues Friday on Netflix with a reunion special hosted by the show's narrator Desiree Burch. Stars, such as couple Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey, will speak with Burch and each other remotely.

'WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches' -- Fox

WWE will highlight classic Ladder matches from throughout the company's history on Fox Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. John Cena, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, Edge Randy Orton and be showcased.

'Saturday Night Live' Season 45 finale -- NBC

Saturday Night Live will end its 45th season on NBC Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT. The show's third at-home episode will feature Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and the rest of the SNL cast.

'Disney Family Singalong Vol. II' -- ABC

Ryan Seacrest will host a second installment of ABC's Disney Family Singalong on Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT. John Legend, Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Donald Glover, Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Idina Menzel, Shakira and more will singing popular Disney songs.

'Feeding America Comedy Festival' -- The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Local Now

Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg and more will appear on this comedy event on Sunday which will raise funds for Feeding America. The three-hour special begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

'I Know This Much is True' -- HBO

Mark Ruffalo portrays twin brothers, one of which is mentally ill, in this HBO limited series that premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Bruce Greenwood, Juliette Lewis and more also star in this adaptation of author Wally Lamb's bestselling novel.

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' reunion -- Bravo

Andy Cohen is hosting a three-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special beginning Sunday on Bravo at 8 p.m. EDT. Stars Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams will appear.

WWE Money in the Bank -- WWE Network

WWE presents one of the the most unique Money in the Bank matches ever this Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT as superstars race to the rooftop of WWE headquarters in Stamford to obtain the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase. The briefcase grants the winner a championship match at any time of their choosing.

Music

iHeartRadio Prom -- iHeartRadio stations, Hit Nation

Dua Lipa and KIIS-FM radio personality JoJo Wright will host a prom event for high school seniors on Friday at 8 p.m. local time across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on iHeartRadio's Hit Nation. Joe Jonas, Diplo, Marshmello, will.i.am, Martin Garrix, Dillion Francis, Loud Luxury and more will provide DJ mixes, while John Legend, Noah Cyrus and others will deliver special messages to the Class of 2020.

'Sarah Brightman: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall' -- YouTube

Soprano Sarah Brightman's classic Royal Albert Hall concert will livestream on her YouTube channel Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT. Andrea Bocelli and Andrew Lloyd Webber also appear in the concert which was recorded in 1997 and features Brightman performing "Time to Say Goodbye" with Bocelli and "Whistle Down the Wind" with Lloyd Webber.