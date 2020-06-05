The latest season of Netflix's Queer Eye, an ESPN documentary on Bruce Lee and a live stream concert from Sturgill Simpson are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, RuPaul 's Drag Race All Stars returns to VH1 with Season 5, Netflix's 13 Reasons Why comes to a close after four seasons and CBS presents a sing-a-long version of classic musical Grease.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Shirley' -- Hulu, VOD

Elisabeth Moss stars as famed author Shirley Jackson , with Michael Stuhlbarg portraying her husband, Stanley Hyman, in Shirley, which comes to Hulu, video-on-demand services and drive-in theaters on Friday. Moss's character finds inspiration for her next book after taking in a young couple.

'Just Mercy' -- VOD

Jamie Foxx plays the real-life Walter McMillian who has his wrongly convicted death row sentence overturned by Michael B. Jordan's Bryan Stevenson in Just Mercy. Warner Bros. is offering free rentals of the 2019 film throughout June following the death of George Floyd.

'Be Water' -- ESPN

The life and times of the late Bruce Lee will be explored in new 30 for 30 film Be Water which will air Sunday on ESPN at 9 p.m. EDT. The film, from director Bao Nguyen, will explore Lee's journey into becoming a cultural icon.

TV

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 -- VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars returns for Season 5 on VH1 Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. The new season features singer Ricky Martin and actress Sarah Hyland as guest judges and contestants Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Derrick Barry, India Ferrah, Jujubee, Mariah Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Ongina and Shea Coulee.

'Queer Eye' Season 5 -- Netflix

The Fab Five are back for Queer Eye Season 5, which premieres on Netflix Friday. Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk will help people reinvent themselves in Philadelphia.

'13 Reasons Why' Final Season -- Netflix

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why arrives on Netflix Friday. Stars Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Miles Heizer, Grace Saif and Christian Navarro return as the Liberty High School senior class prepare for graduation.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House -- WWE Network

The best from WWE's NXT brand will battle it out Sunday at TakeOver: In Your House which airs Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT. on the WWE Network. Marquee matches include NXT Champion Adam Cole defending his title against The Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defending her title against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai in a Triple Threat match.

'Grease Sing-A-Long' -- CBS

CBS will air a sing-a-long version of classic musical Grease Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Lyrics will appear on-screen, allowing viewers to sing the film's signature tracks along with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

'I May Destroy You' -- HBO

Michaela Coel created, wrote, executive produced and stars in I May Destroy You, which premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO. Coel portrays aspiring writer Arabella Essiedu who reassesses her life and identity after she is sexually assaulted.

Music

Sturgill Simpson live stream concert -- YouTube, Twitch

Sturgill Simpson will perform a live stream concert Friday at 8 p.m. EDT from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Stuart Duncan, Mike Bub, Sierra Hull, Scott Vestal, Mark Howard and Miles Miller will join Simpson for the concert which will air on the singer's YouTube and Twitch channels.

The Grateful Dead's 'Shakedown Stream' series -- YouTube

The Grateful Dead's Shakedown Stream series returns Friday on YouTube with a presentation of the band's 1989 performance from Philadelphia which served as the basis for their live album, Crimson White & Indigo. Dead & Company bassist Oteil Burbridge will also appear on the show, which starts at 8 p.m. EDT.