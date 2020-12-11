In addition, Rachel Brosnahan is on the run in I'm Your Woman, AMC+ is presenting a Walking Dead holiday special featuring the cast of the series and Drew Barrymore portrays both lead roles in The Stand In.
Here's a rundown of some of the films, television shows and holiday specials that will be released this weekend.
Canvas, an animated feature, which arrives on Netflix Friday, follows a grandfather who decides to try and paint again after suffering from a devastating loss. The film is directed by Frank E. Abney III and produced by Paige Johnstone.
'Archenemy' -- VOD
Joe Manganiello portrays a hero from another dimension who comes to Earth where he has no powers in Archenemy, which is available on video-on-demand services starting Friday. Skylan Brooks stars as Hamster, a teenager who is the only person to believe Manganiello's story.
'I'm Your Woman' -- Amazon
Rachel Brosnahan stars as a criminal's wife in the 1970s in I'm Your Woman, which comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Brosnahan must flee with a baby her husband (Bill Heck) kidnapped, after the criminal betrays his partners.
'The Stand In' -- VOD
Drew Barrymore is a comedy actress who has fallen on hard times and must go to rehab in The Stand In, which comes to video-on-demand services on Friday. Barrymore gets her lookalike stand-in also portrayed by Barrymore, to take her place at rehab and beyond.
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special' -- Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical is celebrating the holidays with fans in a new special, which arrives Friday on Disney+. Stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders will perform holiday favorites while discussing childhood holiday memories.
'Madagascar: A Little Wild' Season 2 -- Hulu
The zoo crew returns in the second season of Madagascar: A Little Wild, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their adventures in New York City as they look after a litter of hedgehogs and Alex gets mistaken for a house cat.
'Pennyworth' Season 2 -- EPIX
Jack Bannon is back as Batman's future butler Alfred Pennyworth in Season 2 Pennyworth, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on EPIX. Alfred is looking for a way out of London following a devastating civil war and has his eye on America. Jason Flemyng, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett and Ryan Fletcher also star.
'The Walking Dead' holiday special -- AMC+
Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick presents an hour-long Walking Dead holiday special, which comes to AMC+ on Sunday. Stars Lauren Cohen, Melissa McBrideJosh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney and IronE Singleton will discuss their favorite holiday memories and traditions.
Music
Cyndi Lauper's 'Home for the Holidays' benefit concert -- TikTok, YouTube, Facebook
