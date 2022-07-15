Netflix will bring Jane Austen's romantic novel Persuasion to life, and Disney+ will air the channel's third original film in the Zombies franchise this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, this weekend, an adventure-dramedy film, Don't Make Me Go, about a single father with a terminal disease dragging his daughter along on a summer road trip will air on Prime Video, and the romantic comedy, Love Accidentally, will air on Freevee.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and TV shows that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Persuasion' -- Netflix

'Don't Make Me Go - Prime Video

The adventure dramedy, stars John Cho (Star Trek, Cowboy Bebop), as Max, a terminally ill single father, who takes his daughter, Wally (Mia Isaac), on a summer road trip. It premieres on Friday. Co-stars include Mitchell Hope (Descendants), Jermaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), Stefania LaVie Owen (The Carrie Diaries) and Kaya Scodelario (The King's Daughter, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'Zombies 3' -- Disney+

Newcomer to the Zombies franchise Milo Manheim, 21, will star as zombie Zed in the third film on Disney+ to premiere on Friday. All three films "have conflict because that encourages conversation," Manheim told UPI. Zed has found acceptance with cheerleader Addison (Meg Donnelly), among humans, zombies, and werewolves getting along by the third film, but then, aliens swoop in to Seabrook, which shakes things up again.

'Love Accidentally'--Freevee

The romantic comedy film about a phone-only relationship after an emotional breakup premieres Friday. Brenda Song (Dollface) stars as Alexa, who mistakenly starts the relationship with Jason (Aaron O'Connell), who she's competing with for a position at an advertising firm. Denise Richards also stars as the person interviewing them for the job in the film.

'She Will' -- Video on Demand

The IFC Films mystery film about an aging film star (Alice Krige), who encounters forces of revenge from a land where witches were burned while retreating to the Scottish countryside, premieres on Friday. Co-stars include Malcolm McDowell and Rupert Everett.

TV

'The Rehearsal' -- HBO

Nathan Fielder's new show about helping people prepare for life's uncertainties premieres Friday. The six-episode show will create simulations of life events for ordinary people. The show represents Fielder's return to television for the first time since directing two episodes of Sacha Baron Cohen's political satire Who Is America?