Justin Timberlake cares for a 7-year-old boy bullied at school in Palmer, Denzel Washington and Rami Malek hunt down a killer in The Little Things and John Krasinski hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend.

In addition, WWE presents its Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Blackpink performs a ticketed livestream concert and Desus & Mero return for Season 3.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and concerts set to be released this weekend.

Film

'The Little Things' -- HBO Max

Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in crime thriller The Little Things, which comes to HBO Max and theaters on Friday. Washington and Malek butt heads while investigating a series of murders with Leto as Washington's prime suspect.

'Palmer' -- Apple TV+

Justin Timberlake is a former high-school football star who recently got out of jail and starts caring for a 7-year-old boy, portrayed by Ryder Allen, in Palmer, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Timberlake forms a bond with Allen, who is often bullied at school, and starts a relationship with the boy's teacher, played by Alisha Wainwright.

'Finding 'Ohana' -- Netflix

Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono star as siblings who set out on an adventure to find a treasure form a 200-year-old shipwreck and save their grandfather's home in Finding 'Ohana, which releases Friday on Netflix. Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, Kelly Hu, Branscombe Richmond, Ke Huy Quan, Brad Kalilimoku, Chris Parnell, Marc Evan Jackson and Ricky Garcia also star.

'The Dig' -- Netflix

Ralph Fiennes portrays real-life archaeologist Basil Brown in The Dig, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Carey Mulligan stars as a wealthy widow who hires Fiennes to excavate burial mounds on her estate. The pair then make a historic discovery.

'Wendy Williams: The Movie' -- Lifetime

Ciera Payton portrays talk show host Wendy Williams in Lifetime's Wendy Williams: The Movie, which premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. The film will chronicle Williams' career from her days as a radio host to having her own syndicated talk show. Morocco Omari also stars as Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

TV

'The Great Escapists' -- Amazon Prime

Richard Hammond (The Grand Tour) and Tory Belleci (Mythbusters) are shipwrecked on a deserted island in The Great Escapists, which comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The duo use scrap and anything else they find to survive on the island and turn it into a competitive playground.

'We Are: The Brooklyn Saints' -- Netflix

Netflix follows a youth football program from Brooklyn, N.Y., in documentary series We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, which arrives on Friday. The series follows the personal stories of the young players and coaches over the course of a season.

'Saturday Night Live' with John Krasinski -- NBC

John Krasinksi is hosting the next installment of Saturday Night Live Season 46 on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. This will be the first new episode of SNL in 2021. Machine Gun Kelly serves as the musical guest.

'WWE Royal Rumble' -- WWE Network

WWE presents one of its biggest shows of the year, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on the WWE Network. Thirty men and 30 women will compete in Royal Rumble matches to determine who will earn a main event, world championship, match at WrestleMania 37. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also takes on Hall of Famer Goldberg and Bad Bunny will perform live.

'Desus & Mero' Season 3 -- Showtime

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero kick off the third season of their late-night talk show Desus & Mero Sunday at 11 p.m. EST on Showtime. The comedy duo continue to tackle hot topics of the day, pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, while interviewing celebrity and political guests.

Music

Blackpink's 'The Show' virtual concert -- YouTube

South Korean girl group Blackpink are holding a livestream concert Sunday, titled The Show, at 12 a.m. EST on the group's official YouTube channel. Blackpink member Rose will debut solo music during the event. Tickets are available for $29.98.

Online

'Ryan Doesn't Know' -- Snapchat

Ryan Reynolds attempts to learn new skills from talents experts in a new Snapchat original series, titled Ryan Doesn't Know, which comes to Snapchat's Discover area on Saturday. The actor will try his hand at ice sculpting, visual effects, axe throwing and more.