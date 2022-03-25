Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer are hosting the 94th annual Academy Awards, Bridgerton begins its second season and Olivia Rodrigo stars in a new music film this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Degrassi: The Next Generation moves to HBO Max, Lizzo starts a dance competition series and Atlanta Season 3 becomes available on Hulu.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) -- Disney+

Olivia Rodrigo stars in this new music film, which premieres Friday on Disney+. The film will follow the singer as she travels from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album, Sour, to Los Angeles. Fans will witness the making of Sour, intimate interviews and new live arrangements of her songs.

TV

'Atlanta' Season 3 -- Hulu

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Donald Glover returns as Earn, who heads to Europe with the rest of his crew in Atlanta Season 3. The show arrives Friday on Hulu. Earn is accompanying Brian Tyree Henry 's Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles during his successful tour of Europe, alongside LaKeith Stanfield's Darius and Zazie Beetz 's Van. The group explore their new surroundings and try to adjust to their newfound success.

'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' -- Amazon Prime Video

Lizzo is holding a competition to find dancers for her Big Grrrls group in this new reality series, which premieres Friday to Amazon Prime Video. Ten women will move into the Big Grrrls House to prove that they belong on a world tour. Lizzo will be joined by choreographers Tanisha Scott, Chawnta' Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden, alongside special guests Charm La'Donna, Rashida KhanBey Miller and SZA.

'Bridgerton' Season 2 -- Netflix

Jonathan Bailey stars as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings, who begins his search for a wife in Bridgerton Season 2. It premieres Friday on Netflix. Anthony meets eligible newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), but begins to fall for her sister, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

'Pachinko' -- Apple TV+

Pachinko is a new drama series based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. Pachinko follows a forbidden love and turns into a sweeping saga that travels from Korea, Japan and America. Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong. Minha Kim, Lee Minho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson , Yu-na Jeon and Youn Yuh Jung star.

'Transformers: BotBots' -- Netflix

Netflix presents this new Transformers animated series for kids, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Transformers: BotBots follows a new group of Transformers, robots who disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. The BotBots hide on store shelves during the day, but go on adventures at night.

'Degrassi: The Next Generation' -- HBO Max

Classic teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation has found a new home on HBO Max, with the entire series coming to the streaming service on Friday. The 14-season run helped launch the careers of Drake, Nina Dobrev, Shenae Grimes and more. The series explored issues such as teen pregnancy, bullying and suicide.

'The 94th Academy Awards' -- ABC

ABC presents the 94th annual Academy Awards, which airs live Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EDT. Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer serve as the hosts. Belfast, Coda, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, Power of the Dog and West Side Story are nominated for Best Picture.