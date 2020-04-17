What to stream this weekend: 'One World' concert, '#blackAF'
UPI News Service, 04/17/2020
As we continue to stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more entertainment options are becoming available to stream from home.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here's a list of films, TV shows, concerts and video games that will be released this weekend.
Films
The Hunger Games -- YouTube
Jennifer Lawrence's breakout hit, based on the young adult series of the same name, will be available to stream for free on Youtube Friday at 9 p.m. EDT. Lionsgate will offer free movies on YouTube every Friday, including Dirty Dancing, La La Land and John Wick.
Endings, Beginnings -- VOD
Shailene Woodley is in a love triangle with Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan in this romantic drama which premieres Friday on digital services. Endings, Beginnings explores how modern technology can make dating difficult.
TV
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
#blackAF -- Netflix
Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish, stars as a fictionalized version of himself in this parenting comedy also starring Rashida Jones. Barris and Jones are a couple with six children together. The show, which comes to Netflix on Friday, is based on Barris' real-life approach to parenting.
WWE SmackDown -- Fox
The Miz will defend his SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat match against Big E of The New Day and Jey Uso of The Usos Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. Mandy Rose is also set to confront her former best friend Sonya Deville following the events of WrestleMania 36.
One World: Together at Home special -- NBC, CBS, ABC, The CW, iHeartMedia
Shaggy is the latest star to appear on MTV's new version of its classic Unplugged series which features artists performing from home. Shaggy is kicking things off on Friday with a number of his hits, including "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel."
The Grateful Dead Movie -- YouTube
The Grateful Dead are continuing their Shakedown Stream series Friday at 8 p.m. EDT with a free screening of 1977's The Grateful Dead Movie. The film features live performances from the band during their five-night run at Winterland in San Francisco in 1974.
BTS Bang Bang Con event -- YouTube
BTS is holding a free online event for fans on YouTube titled Bang Bang Con. The South Korean boy band will stream on the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel past live performances on Friday and Saturday starting at 11 p.m. EDT.
David Guetta United At Home concert -- YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
David Guetta is live streaming a concert across all his social media channels on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. EDT. The concert, titled United At Home, will help raise money for charities such as the World Health Organization and Feeding America.
Games
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Journey -- PlayStation 4
Sony's Play at Home initiative is offering free games for all PlayStation 4 owners to play. Gamers can download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free until May 5 at 11 p.m. EDT.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.