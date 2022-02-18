The Marvelous Mr.s Maisel returns for its fourth season, Adam Scott stars in new drama series Severance from Ben Stiller and Space Force enters into its second season this weekend.

In addition, WWE is holding its annual Elimination Chamber event, The Walking Dead presents the second half of the show's final season and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise releases a new film entry.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and video games that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' -- Netflix

Jacob Latimore , Sarah Yarkin, Nell Hudson and Elsie Fisher try to reopen the ghost town of Harlow, Texas, when they run into Leatherface in this horror film, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Olwen Fouere also returns as Sally Hardesty, the only survivor from the original film. David Blue Garcia serves as director.

TV

'Severance' -- Apple TV+

'The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse' -- Disney+

Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with their friends Donald and Goofy, take a winter vacation and go on a cabin retreat in this animated special, which arrives Friday on Disney+. The special kicks off Season 2 of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which will consist of four, extended-length specials that are themed to each season.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 -- Amazon Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan is back as stand-up comedian Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, which will come to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The new season will follow Midge as she finds a new gig that offers total creative freedom. Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub also star.

'Space Force' Season 2 -- Netflix

'The Cuphead Show!' -- Netflix

Netflix presents this new animated series, based on the Cuphead video game from Studio MDHR, which arrives on Friday. Cuphead and his brother, Mugman, take on the Devil in Inkwell Isles. The show, like the video game, features animation that is inspired by the cartoons of the 1930s.

'WWE Elimination Chamber' -- Peacock

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and Austin Theory inside the destructive Elimination Chamber structure at this pay-per-view event, which airs Saturday at 12 p.m. EST on Peacock. Roman Reigns also defends his Universal Championship against Goldberg and Becky Lynch defends her Raw Women's Championship against Lita.

'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 2 -- AMC

The Walking Dead enters into the second half of its eleventh and final season, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on AMC. The second half will include eight new episodes in total before a third set of episodes arrive later this year. Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Laila Robins and more star in the long-running zombie drama.

Video games

'Horizon Forbidden West' -- PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

The planet is dying and Aloy is searching for answers in this sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, which releases Friday for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Aloy journeys to the west, a dangerous frontier dominated by war and towering robot dinosaurs as humanity faces extinction once again.