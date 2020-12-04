Mariah Carey celebrates Christmas with celebrity friends, Netflix explores the life and times of the late Selena Quintanilla and MTV honors the biggest television and movie moments of all time this weekend.

In addition, Gary Oldman tries to pen the script to Citizen Kane in Mank, Jillian Bell finds her way as a fairy godmother in Godmothered and Shameless begins its final season.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, television shows and musical specials that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Mank' -- Netflix

'Godmothered' -- Disney+

Jillian Bell is a fairy godmother-in-training who comes to help single mother Isla Fisher in Godmothered, which arrives on Disney+ on Friday. Bell tries her best to bring some magic and joy into Fisher's life, while experiencing the real world for the first time.

TV

'Selena: The Series' -- Netflix

Christian Serratos stars as late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The two-part miniseries will chronicle Selena's career and rise to fame. Madison Taylor Baez, Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez, Gabriel Chavarria and Seidy Lopez also star.

'Big Mouth' Season 4 -- Netflix

Animated adult comedy Big Mouth returns for its fourth season on Netflix on Friday. The show's central cast of young teenagers will be going to summer camp and contending with a new character, Tito the Anxiety Mosquito. Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Maya Rudolph and more provide voices.

'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Season 3 -- Netflix

Competitors from past seasons and the cast of Derry Girls will bake holiday treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in the third season of The Great British Baking Show's holiday spinoff series, which arrives Friday on Netflix.

'WOWIE Awards 2020' -- YouTube

World of Wonder will honor the best in artistry, activism and entertainment with the virtual 2020 WOWIE Awards, which airs Friday at 3 p.m. EST on the WOWPresents YouTube channel. Heidi N Closet and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo are hosting with Drag Race winners Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Coulee , Priyanka and Envy Peru performing.

'Stillwater' -- Apple TV+

Apple TV+ presents a new children's program based on Scholastic book series Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth titled Stillwater, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Stillwater is a wise panda who helps siblings Karl, Abby and Michael gain a deeper understanding of their feelings and how to face their daily challenges.

'The Hardy Boys' -- Hulu

Brothers Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Eillot) move to a new town to uncover the truth behind a recent tragedy in The Hardy Boys, which premieres with it's first season Friday on Hulu. Jennifer Hsiung, Keana Lyn, Riley O'Donnell, Bea Santos and Adam Swain also star.

'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' -- MTV

MTV will celebrate the biggest television and movie moments of all time from the '80s until now with this special, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST. Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Selma Blair, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Jason Segel and William Zabka will also be honored, with Vanessa Hudgens serving as the host.

'Euphoria' special episode -- HBO

Zendaya returns for a special episode of Euphoria, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and is streaming now on HBOMax. Zendaya's Rue will run into Colman Domingo's Ali inside of a diner.

'Shameless' Season 11 -- Showtime

The 11th and final season of Showtime's Shameless kicks off Sunday at 9 p.m. EST. The Gallaghers will go out with a bang after a decade of dysfunction. The family will be facing changes that force them to either step up or hit the road.

'Your Honor' -- Showtime

Bryan Cranston stars as a New Orleans judge who must deal with his son, portrayed by Hunter Doohan, getting involved in a hit-and-run accident in Your Honor, which comes to Showtime Sunday at 10 p.m. EST. Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Tony Curran and Lilli Kay also star in this 10-episode legal thriller.

Music

'Mariah Carey's Christmas Special' -- Apple TV+

Mariah Carey will be joined by Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Carey's 9-year-old kids Moroccan and Monroe in this holiday special, which comes to Apple TV+ on Friday. The special will feature musical performances, dancing and animated sequences.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens' 'Catsong Festival' -- YouTube

Dave Matthews, Haim and more artists are set to perform during the virtual Catsong Festival, which will be livestreamed Saturday at 3 p.m. EST on Yusuf/Cat Stevens' YouTube page. The event will celebrate the music of Yusuf/Cat Stevens.