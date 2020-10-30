Justin Bieber gives fans an intimate look at his life in this new documentary that comes to YouTube starting Friday. The pop star will discuss dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the man he has become alongside his wife, Hailey Baldwin, friends and team.
TV
'The Mandalorian' Season 2 -- Disney+
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Halloween special -- YouTube, WOW Presents Plus
The stars of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 return for a Halloween special, titled Bring Back My Ghouls, which airs Friday at 3 p.m. EDT on the World of Wonder YouTube channel and WOW Presents Plus. Season 12 contestants will give a lip-sync performance of "I'm That Witch" and "Bring Back My Ghouls."
'Somebody Feed Phil' Season 4 -- Netflix
Phil Rosenthal returns for Season 4 of Somebody Feed Phil, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Rosenthal will taste unique dishes in Hawaii, San Francisco, the Mississippi Delta, Rio De Janeiro and Singapore.
'Saturday Night Live -- NBC
John Mulaney hosts the next installment of Saturday Night Live Season 46 on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. The Strokes will serve as the musical guest.
Sam Smith celebrates the release of their new album, Love Goes, with a livestreamed, pay-per-view performance from Abbey Road Studios in London that takes place Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. Tickets start at $13 and the event will also feature a live Q+A and audience participation.
Streaming
'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover' -- eventive.org
J Balvin performs inside online multiplayer game Fortnite Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT. Balvin will be featured on the game's Main Stage to perform some of his biggest hits, including a new track featuring singer Sech.
NASA's 'Sinister Sounds of the Solar System' playlist -- Soundcloud
NASA released a playlist of sinister sounds from the depths of space just in time for Halloween on Soundcloud. Listeners can hear representations of a quake on Mars or a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way.
Games
'Pikmin 3 Deluxe' -- Nintendo Switch
Nintendo is releasing a new version of 2013's Pikmin 3 with new content Friday on the Switch console. Players can enjoy the ability to play with a friend, new side-story missions featuring characters Olimar and Louie, a competitive mode titled Bingo Battle and more.
