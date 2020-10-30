Star Wars television series The Mandalorian is back with Season 2, Justin Bieber gets personal in a new documentary special and the cast of Hocus Pocus are reuniting this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, RuPaul 's Drag Race is presenting a Halloween special, John Mulaney is hosting Saturday Night Live and Sam Smith is performing a virtual concert from Abbey Road Studios in London.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Justin Bieber: Next Chapter' -- YouTube

Justin Bieber gives fans an intimate look at his life in this new documentary that comes to YouTube starting Friday. The pop star will discuss dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the man he has become alongside his wife, Hailey Baldwin , friends and team.

TV

'The Mandalorian' Season 2 -- Disney+

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Pedro Pascal 's bounty hunter tries to reunite The Child -- also known as Baby Yoda -- with his own kind in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, which begins Friday on Disney+. Gina Carano Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito also star in this Star Wars spinoff series.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Halloween special -- YouTube, WOW Presents Plus

The stars of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 return for a Halloween special, titled Bring Back My Ghouls, which airs Friday at 3 p.m. EDT on the World of Wonder YouTube channel and WOW Presents Plus. Season 12 contestants will give a lip-sync performance of "I'm That Witch" and "Bring Back My Ghouls."

'Somebody Feed Phil' Season 4 -- Netflix

Phil Rosenthal returns for Season 4 of Somebody Feed Phil, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Rosenthal will taste unique dishes in Hawaii, San Francisco, the Mississippi Delta, Rio De Janeiro and Singapore.

'Saturday Night Live -- NBC

John Mulaney hosts the next installment of Saturday Night Live Season 46 on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. The Strokes will serve as the musical guest.

Music

'Sam Smith Live at Abbey Road Studios' -- Online

Sam Smith celebrates the release of their new album, Love Goes, with a livestreamed, pay-per-view performance from Abbey Road Studios in London that takes place Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. Tickets start at $13 and the event will also feature a live Q+A and audience participation.

Streaming

'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover' -- eventive.org

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return for a Hocus Pocus reunion special which will take place virtually Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. Tickets to the event, which benefits Midler's New York Restoration Project, cost $10. Meryl Streep, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, John Stamos and more will also appear.

'J Balvin's Afterlife Party concert' -- Fortnite

J Balvin performs inside online multiplayer game Fortnite Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT. Balvin will be featured on the game's Main Stage to perform some of his biggest hits, including a new track featuring singer Sech.

NASA's 'Sinister Sounds of the Solar System' playlist -- Soundcloud

NASA released a playlist of sinister sounds from the depths of space just in time for Halloween on Soundcloud. Listeners can hear representations of a quake on Mars or a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

Games

'Pikmin 3 Deluxe' -- Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is releasing a new version of 2013's Pikmin 3 with new content Friday on the Switch console. Players can enjoy the ability to play with a friend, new side-story missions featuring characters Olimar and Louie, a competitive mode titled Bingo Battle and more.