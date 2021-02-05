John David Washington and Zendaya have their love tested in Malcolm & Marie, Super Bowl LV wraps up the NFL season and Queen Latifah stars in a a revamp of The Equalizer this weekend.

In addition, the Peanuts crew return in The Snoopy Show, Britney Spears is the subject of a new documentary series and Harrow returns for a third season.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and concerts set to be released this weekend.

Film

'Malcolm & Marie' -- Netflix

Zendaya and John David Washington star in this black and white romantic drama from director Sam Levinson, which is coming to Netflix on Friday. Washington is a filmmaker returning home to his girlfriend, played by Zendaya , following a successful movie premiere. Revelations about their relationship start to surface, testing their love.

'Bliss' -- Amazon

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek star in sci-fi drama Bliss, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Wilson and Hayek believe they are living in a simulated reality in the film, from writer and director Mike Cahill.

TV

'Framing Britney Spears' -- Hulu and FX

Britney Spears and the conservatorship she was placed under is the subject of this documentary series, which arrives Friday on Hulu and on FX at 10 p.m. EST. The singer was placed under a conservatorship led by her father Jamie Spears in 2008 following personal issues, and has remained under the court-ordered guardianship since.

'The Snoopy Show' -- Apple TV+

Apple presents this new animated Peanuts series The Snoopy Show, which comes to Apple TV+ on Friday. Snoopy and his friend Woodstock embark on all new adventures with Peanuts characters Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more also making appearances.

'Saturday Night Live' with Dan Levy -- NBC

Dan Levy of Schitt's Creek fame is the host of the next installment of Saturday Night Live Season 46 on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Phoebe Bridgers is the musical guest.

'Puppy Bowl XVII' -- Animal Planet, Discovery+

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are the hosts of Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVII Sunday at 2 p.m. EST. The annual special will also be available on the Discovery+ and will feature 70 adoptable puppies who are competing for the Lombarky trophy.

'Kitten Bowl VIII' -- Hallmark Channel

Kitten Bowl VIII kickoffs on Sunday at 2 p.m. EST on the Hallmark Channel. Beth Stern, Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley will host the event.

'Super Bowl LV' -- CBS

The defending Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. The Weeknd will perform during the halftime show, and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem together. H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful."

'The Equalizer' -- CBS

Queen Latifah headlines this new version of The Equalizer, a reimagining of the 1980s series of the same name, which premieres Sunday following Super Bowl LV at 10 p.m. EST on CBS and on CBS All Access. Latifah is an enigmatic women with a mysterious background who uses her skills to help those in need.

'Harrow' Season 3 -- Hulu

Harrow returns for a third season on Hulu, which premieres on Sunday. Ioan Gruffudd is back as Dr. Daniel Harrow, a brilliant forensic pathologist who solves cases other can't. Harrow will need all his wit and genius when a secret from his past threatens his family and career.