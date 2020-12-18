Chadwick Boseman's final performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian and Kristen Wiig returning to Saturday Night Live as a guest host, are happening this weekend.

In addition, Gerard Butler deals with an extinction-level event in Greenland, Disney explores the School of American Ballet in On Pointe and Creepshow presents a horror-themed holiday special.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and holiday specials that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' -- Netflix

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in his final role star in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Davis portrays blues singer Ma Rainey who gets into a battle with her white manager and producer over the control of her music. Boseman appears as a trumpeter who wants to make it in the music industry.

'Greenland' -- VOD

Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roger Dale Floyd star as a family struggling to survive following an extinction-level event that wipes out most of the world's population in Greenland, available through video-on-demand services on Friday. The thriller is directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

TV

'The Mandalorian' Season 2 finale -- Disney+

Season 2 of Star Wars television series The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, comes to a close Friday on Disney+. Disney has kept details about the finale a secret. Pascal ended last week's episode by vowing to rescue Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda.

'Sweet Home' -- Netflix

A troubled teen teams up with his neighbors to fight off savage monsters who were once human in Sweet Home, a Korean action-drama, which premieres on Netflix Friday. Song Kang, Lee Jin uk and Lee Si-young star.

'Home for Christmas' Season 2 -- Netflix

Johanne (Ida Elise Broch) continues her search for real love in Home for Christmas Season 2, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Johanne will also be dealing with her mother and father having a falling out during the holidays.

'On Pointe' -- Disney+

This six-part documentary series, which arrives Friday on Disney+, follows a season at the School of American Ballet in New York City. The show explores the lives of students who have dreams of becoming ballet dancers.

'Creepshow' holiday special -- Shudder

Anna Camp and Adam Pally star in a Creepshow holiday special, which is coming to horror streaming service Shudder on Friday. Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero wrote and directed the special that is promised to feature both thrills and chills.

'Saturday Night Live' with host Kristen Wiig -- NBC

Kristen Wiig returns to Saturday Night Live to guest host the sketch-comedy series Saturday at 11:30 EST on NBC. Dua Lipa serves as the musical guest.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs -- WWE Network

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends his title against Kevin Owens in a TLC match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event, which takes place Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on the WWE Network. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also defends his title in a TLC match against AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks battles Carmella in a title match and The Fiend Bray Wyatt seeks revenge against his nemesis Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno match.

Music

Barenaked Ladies presents: A Very Virtual Christmas -- sessionslive.com

Barenaked Ladies are presenting a holiday-themed virtual event, which begins Friday at 9 p.m. EST on sessionslive.com. Tickets cost $15. The band will be delivering a sketch comedy show and performing songs from their holiday album, Barenaked For The Holidays.