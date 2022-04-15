Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.
Film
'Choose or Die' -- Netflix
Iola Evans and Asa Butterfield are two friends who find a lost, 1980s survival horror video game in Choose or Die, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The game unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart and forces its players to make tough decisions with horrific consequences. Toby Meakins serves as director.
TV
'Outer Range' -- Amazon Prime Video
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Josh Brolin portrays ranch owner Royal Abbott, who uncovers a mystery on following the arrival of backpacker Autumn (Imogen Poots) in this new series, which comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The mystery is linked to a recurring symbol and a black void. Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid and Shaun Sipos also star.
'Anatomy of a Scandal' -- Netflix
Sienna Miller stars as Sophie Whitehouse, the wife of Parliament minister James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), who is dealing with the fallout of her husband's affair in Anatomy of a Scandal, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Sophie gets put into the public eye after her husband is accused of rape. Michelle Dockery also stars.
Comedian Bill Maher presents this new stand-up special, which airs Friday at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO. The special will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Maher will tackle subjects such as politics, plastic surgery, social media and more. The special is standing in for a new episode of Maher's talk show Real Time.
GLAAD Media Awards -- Hulu
Hulu is presenting highlights from the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday. The ceremony honors media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and D.J. "Shangela" Pierce of We're Here are serving as the hosts.
'Saturday Night Live' with Lizzo -- NBC, Peacock
Lizzo is pulling a double duty as she hosts and performs on the latest installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock. Lizzo last appeared on SNL in 2019 and released on Friday a new single titled "About Damn Time."
'Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils' -- BBC America
Jodie Whittaker is back as the Doctor and travels to 19th century China in this new Doctor Who special, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on BBC America. The Doctor will be joined by Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (Josh Bishop) as they deal with a pirate queen (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.