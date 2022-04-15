Lizzo will host and perform on Saturday Night Live and Outer Range and The First Lady will premiere.

Film

'Choose or Die' -- Netflix

Iola Evans and Asa Butterfield are two friends who find a lost, 1980s survival horror video game in Choose or Die, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The game unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart and forces its players to make tough decisions with horrific consequences. Toby Meakins serves as director.

TV

'Outer Range' -- Amazon Prime Video

Josh Brolin portrays ranch owner Royal Abbott, who uncovers a mystery on following the arrival of backpacker Autumn ( Imogen Poots ) in this new series, which comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The mystery is linked to a recurring symbol and a black void. Lili Taylor , Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid and Shaun Sipos also star.

'Anatomy of a Scandal' -- Netflix

Sienna Miller stars as Sophie Whitehouse, the wife of Parliament minister James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), who is dealing with the fallout of her husband's affair in Anatomy of a Scandal, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Sophie gets put into the public eye after her husband is accused of rape. Michelle Dockery also stars.

'Roar' -- Apple TV+

Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, and Cynthia Erivo star in this anthology series that follows eight darkly comedic feminist tales, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The show will tackle subjects such as gender roles, autonomy and identity. Jake Johnson, Fivel Stewart, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Daniel Dae Kim and Judy Davis also star.

'Swimming with Sharks' -- The Roku Channel

'Bill Maher: #Adulting' -- HBO, HBO Max

Comedian Bill Maher presents this new stand-up special, which airs Friday at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO. The special will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Maher will tackle subjects such as politics, plastic surgery, social media and more. The special is standing in for a new episode of Maher's talk show Real Time.

GLAAD Media Awards -- Hulu

Hulu is presenting highlights from the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday. The ceremony honors media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and D.J. "Shangela" Pierce of We're Here are serving as the hosts.

'Saturday Night Live' with Lizzo -- NBC, Peacock

Lizzo is pulling a double duty as she hosts and performs on the latest installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock. Lizzo last appeared on SNL in 2019 and released on Friday a new single titled "About Damn Time."

'Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils' -- BBC America

Jodie Whittaker is back as the Doctor and travels to 19th century China in this new Doctor Who special, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on BBC America. The Doctor will be joined by Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (Josh Bishop) as they deal with a pirate queen (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force.

'The First Lady' -- Showtime

Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer portray former first ladies Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford, respectively, in The First Lady, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime. The series is told from the perspective of the women of the White House. Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning, O-T Fagbenle and Kiefer Sutherland also star.