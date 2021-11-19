Will Smith portrays the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard, a classic anime series comes to life in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop and Cardi B hosts the 2021 American Music Awards this weekend.

In addition, Rosamund Pike stars in Amazon's adaptation of fantasy novel series The Wheel of Time, Andrew Garfield portrays theater composer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick... Boom! and WWE presents its annual Survivor Series event.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'King Richard' -- HBO Max

Will Smith takes on the role of Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard, which comes to HBO Max on Friday. Richard Williams cultivates their talent and teaches his daughters how to make angry game faces in the film. Demi Singleton stars as Serena Williams with Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams . Reinaldo Marcus Green serves as director

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' -- Netflix

Andrew Garfield stars as theater composter Jonathan Larson Tick, Tick... Boom!, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The film is based on the semi-autobiographical musical by the real-life Larson, who died at the age of 35 in 1996. The film serves as Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut and also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Joashua Henry, Judith Light and Bradley Whitford.

TV

'The Wheel of Time' -- Amazon

Rosamund Pike stars in this live-action adaptation of author Robert Jordan's best-selling Wheel of Time fantasy series, which premieres Friday with three episodes on Amazon Prime Video. Pike's Moiraine takes five young villagers under her wing, believing that one of them may fulfill an ancient prophecy. Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Barney Harris, Marcus Rutherford, Madeleine Madden and Zoe Robins also star.

'The Great' Season 2 -- Hulu

Elle Fanning (Catherine the Great) and Nicholas Hoult (Emperor Peter III) return for Season 2 of The Great, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Catherine and Peter are at war with each other over the throne, while Catherine is pregnant with his child in the second season. Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Belinda Bromilow, Bayo Gbadamosi and more star.

'Cowboy Bebop' -- Netflix

Classic anime series Cowboy Bebop goes live-action in this new adaptation, which comes Friday to Netflix. John Cho stars as suave bounty hunter Spike Spiegel who teams up with ex-cop Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and con artist Faye Valentine ( Daniella Pineda ) to hunt down dangerous criminals across the solar system, for the right price. Alex Hassell and Elena Satine also star.

'2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony' -- HBO

HBO is presenting the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. Tina Turner, Carole King, Jay-Z, The Go-Go's. Foo Fighters and LL Cool J are set to be inducted, along with music executive Clarence Avant. Presenters and performers include Paul McCartney, H.E.R., Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, Mickey Guyton, Christina Aguilera, Angela Bassett and Drew Barrymore.

'Saturday Night Live' with Simu Liu, Saweetie -- NBC

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is hosting the latest installment of Saturday Night Live for the first time, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST. The actor will be joined by Saweetie as the musical guest.

'American Music Awards' -- ABC

Cardi B is hosting the 49th annual American Music Awards, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Olivia Rodrigo leads all artists with seven nominations including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Carrie Underwood, Diplo, Maneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, The Creator and more are set to perform.

'WWE Survivor Series' -- Peacock

Raw and SmackDown collide at WWE's annual Survivor Series event, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Peacock in the U.S. International fans can stream the event through the WWE Network. Universal Champion Roman Reigns takes on WWE Champion Big E. Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will also be facing her rival, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.