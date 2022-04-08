The series finale of Killing Eve, Saturday Night Live with host Jake Gyllenhaal and iCarly Season 2 are streaming this weekend.

In addition, Nickelodeon presents the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards, Chris Pine stars in film All the Old Knives and Courtney B. Vance stars in new series 61st Street.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'All the Old Knives' -- Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pine 's Henry is investigating Thandiwe Newton's Celia in this espionage thriller, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Henry and Celia had a past romance during their days in the CIA and Celia is now under suspicion for being a double agent. Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce also star in the film from director Janus Metz.

'Metal Lords' -- Netflix

Two high school friends form a metal band and recruit a cellist player to compete at the Battle of the Bands in Metal Lords, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith and Joe Manganiello star in the film, from director Peter Sollett. Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello serves as executive music producer.

TV

'iCarly' Season 2 -- Paramount+

Miranda Cosgrove is back as Carly Shay for Season 2 of the iCarly revival series, which arrives Friday on Paramount+ with two new episodes. Carly will be in a new relationship in Season 2, while her friend Harper (Laci Mosley) puts on a fashion show. Josh Peck (Drake & Josh) will also be making a guest appearance in the new season.

'Woke' Season 2 -- Hulu

Lamorne Morris' Keef has become a more famous cartoonist and has a bigger platform in Woke Season 2, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Keef and his friends continue to try and bring about real change with a bigger microscope on them. T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata and J.B. Smoove also star.

'Elite' Season 5 -- Netflix

Spanish teen drama Elite kicks off its fifth season, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The students at the exclusive Las Encinas school are ready to break free from guilt, social norms and other expectations. Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amoros, Carla Di­az, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ri­os, Pol Granch and Diego Martin star, along with new cast members Valentina Zenere and Andre Lamoglia.

'Pinecone & Pony' -- Apple TV+

Apple TV+ presents this new animated series for kids that is based on book The Princess and the Pony, which is coming to the streaming service on Friday. The eight-episode series will follow a young warrior-in-training and her best friend Pony as they help each other learn to challenge expectations.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards -- Nickelodeon

Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski are hosting the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon. The annual event honors the year's best in TV, film, music and sports. Taylor Swift and Adele lead all nominees with four nominations each including Favorite Female Artist. Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow are performing.

'Would I Lie to You?' -- The CW

Aasif Mandvi hosts this new game show, which airs Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EDT on The CW. Teams must guess whether the story a member of the opposing team is telling is true or not. Celebrity guests will include actors John Hodgman, Richard Kind, Nikki M. James, comedians Jordan Klepper and Rachel Feinstein and former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC, Peacock

Jake Gyllenhaal is guest hosting the latest edition of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and Peacock. Camila Cabello is serving as the musical guest. Gyllenhaal is guest hosting as his new film Ambulance hits theaters.

'Killing Eve' series finale -- BBC America

Sandra Oh bids farewell to Eve in the final episode of Killing Eve, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on BBC America. Fiona Shaw portrays Carolyn whose links to The Twelve will be revealed as Killing Eve wraps up its fourth and final season. Jodie Comer also stars as killer-for-hire Villanelle.

'61st Street' -- AMC, AMC+

A Black high school athlete gets caught up in a corrupt Chicago criminal justice system in this new drama series, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. Courtney B. Vance stars as a lawyer with Tosin Cole as the athlete, Moses Johnson. Michael B. Jordan serves as the executive producer.