Justin Bieber: Our World, a new documentary about singer Justin Bieber, is coming to Amazon Prime Video Friday. The film follows Bieber, 27, as he prepares for his New Year's Eve concert at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in December 2020, his first live concert in three years. Michael B. Ratner directs.
'Jacinta' - Hulu
Hulu presents Jacinta, a new documentary about Rosemary, 46, and Jacinta, 26, a mother and daughter both incarcerated at Maine Correctional Center. The feature was filmed over three years and follows Jacinta after her release from prison as she struggles to maintain her sobriety and reconnect with her own daughter, Caylynn, 10. Jessica Earnshaw directs and produces.
'Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle '- Netflix
Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, a new anime film in the Pokemon franchise, is coming to Netflix. The movie follows Ash and Pikachu as they befriend and attempt to help Koko, a boy who believes he is a Pokemon. The film is directed by Tetsuo Yajima and uses a 2D art style.
Reality star Kim Kardashian will host NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live for the first time Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT. The episode will feature "Life's a Mess" singer Halsey as the musical guest.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 13 Premiere - CBS
NCIS: Los Angeles will return for a 13th season Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS. The series is created by Shane Brennan and stars Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Linda Hunt, LL Cool J and Eric Christian Olsen. The show follows the Los Angeles-based Office of Special Projects, an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.
'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Series Premiere - The CW
Legends of the Hidden Temple, a revival and reboot of the Nickelodeon action-adventure game show, is coming to The CW Sunday. Actress and comedian Cristela Alonzo hosts the show, which pits teams of contestants against each other in physical challenges.
