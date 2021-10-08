Justin Bieber documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion and Kim Kardashian and Halsey on Saturday Night Live are available to watch this weekend.

In addition, FX will air a marathon of the first five episodes of its series Impeachment: American Crime Story, which explores the Bill Clinton Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Here are some of the films, TV series and documentaries set for release.

Films

'Justin Bieber: Our World' - Amazon Prime Video

Justin Bieber : Our World, a new documentary about singer Justin Bieber , is coming to Amazon Prime Video Friday. The film follows Bieber, 27, as he prepares for his New Year's Eve concert at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in December 2020, his first live concert in three years. Michael B. Ratner directs.

'Jacinta' - Hulu

Hulu presents Jacinta, a new documentary about Rosemary, 46, and Jacinta, 26, a mother and daughter both incarcerated at Maine Correctional Center. The feature was filmed over three years and follows Jacinta after her release from prison as she struggles to maintain her sobriety and reconnect with her own daughter, Caylynn, 10. Jessica Earnshaw directs and produces.

'Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle '- Netflix

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, a new anime film in the Pokemon franchise, is coming to Netflix. The movie follows Ash and Pikachu as they befriend and attempt to help Koko, a boy who believes he is a Pokemon. The film is directed by Tetsuo Yajima and uses a 2D art style.

TV

'Muppets Haunted Mansion' - Disney+

The Muppets and Disneyland attraction The Haunted Mansion collide in Muppets Haunted Mansion, a Halloween special coming to Disney+ Friday. The special features the voices of Will Arnett, Ed Asner, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss and Taraji P. Henson, and follows the Muppet Gonzo as he spends a night at The Haunted Mansion.

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Marathon - FX

Kim Kardashian and Halsey on 'Saturday Night Live' - NBC

Reality star Kim Kardashian will host NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live for the first time Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT. The episode will feature "Life's a Mess" singer Halsey as the musical guest.

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 13 Premiere - CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles will return for a 13th season Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS. The series is created by Shane Brennan and stars Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Linda Hunt, LL Cool J and Eric Christian Olsen. The show follows the Los Angeles-based Office of Special Projects, an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Series Premiere - The CW

Legends of the Hidden Temple, a revival and reboot of the Nickelodeon action-adventure game show, is coming to The CW Sunday. Actress and comedian Cristela Alonzo hosts the show, which pits teams of contestants against each other in physical challenges.