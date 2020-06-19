Specials for Juneteenth and Father's Day, Season 2 of Netflix's The Politician and political thriller Wasp Network are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, HBO's Watchmen is free to watch this weekend, AMC's NOS4A2 begins its second season and Cypress Hill is presenting a concert filmed using 360-degree video technology

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Films

'You Should Have Left' -- VOD

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star in this psychological thriller written and directed by David Koepp that hits video-on-demand services on Friday. Bacon and Seyfried portray a couple who book a vacation at a remote home where strange things begin to happen.

'Wasp Network' -- Netflix

Penelope Cruz stars in political thriller Wasp Network which comes to Netflix on Friday. Edgar Ramirez, Wagner Moura, Gael Garcia Bernal, Ana de Armas and Leonardo Sbaraglia also star in this film which follows Cuban intelligence officers who were arrested in 1998 and convicted of espionage and murder.

TV

'Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming' -- ABC

ABC is honoring Juneteenth in a one-hour special that airs Friday at 9 p.m. EDT. View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts and ABC News correspondents Deborah Roberts, TJ Holmes, Steve Osunsami and Janai Norman will appear on the special which will explore the history of the holiday and examine its legacy.

'Watchmen' -- HBO, On Demand

HBOs' Watchmen series, loosely connected to classic graphic novel of the same name, will be free to watch on HBO.com and On Demand services starting on Friday and running through Sunday. Regina King stars in the action-drama which explores the legacy of systemic racism in America.

'The Politician' Season 2 -- Netflix

'NOS4A2' Season 2 -- AMC

Zachary Quinto is back as Charlie Manx and Ashleigh Cummings as Vic McQueen in Season 2 of NOS4A2, which premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC. Season 2 takes place eight years after Season 1 following Charlie and Vic's face-off.

'Perry Mason' -- HBO

Matthew Rhys is iconic criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason in this HBO limited series that airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. This remake is set in 1932 Los Angeles and will serve as an origin story for Mason.

'Yellowstone' Season 3 -- Paramount Network

Yellowstone begins its third season Sunday on the Paramount Network at 9 p.m. EDT. Kevin Costner stars with Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bently, Cole Hauser and Josh Holloway who joins the third season as a hedge fun manager who crosses paths with the Dutton family.

'John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day' -- ABC

John Legend hosts a one-hour variety special to celebrate Father's Day Sunday on ABC at 9 p.m. EDT. Legend will be performing new songs from his album Bigger Love and will be joined by his wife Chrissy Teigen, Anthony Anderson, Common, Jim Gaffigan, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O'Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Wonder and more.

'Tournament of Laughs' -- TBS

Jason Sudeikis hosts a new competition series titled Tournament of Laughs, which premiers Sunday on TBS at 10 p.m. EDT. The show pits 32 comedians against each other in a single-elimination tournament.

Music

'Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special' -- YouTube

Live Nation Urban and LiveXLive will be honoring Juneteenth Friday with a live stream event that begins at 8 p.m. EDT on LiveXLive's YouTube page. Common featuring Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins; Fantastic Negrito, Joy Oladokun, Jonathan McReynolds, Justine Skye and Mick Jenkins are set to perform with T.I. Vic Mensa and more scheduled to make appearances.

Cypress Hill 360-degree concert -- MelodyVR app

Cypress Hill are delivering a live stream concert filmed using 360-degree video technology on Friday at 9 p.m. EDT through the MelodyVR app. The group will be performing "Insane in the Brain," "Rock Superstar" and other hits.

Games

The Last of Us Part II -- PlayStation 4

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2013's The Last of Us launches exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on Friday. Ellie, now older, is out for revenge following a traumatic event and will be traveling to new areas in the Pacific Northwest inside the game's post-apocalyptic world.