A number of Fourth of July specials, a filmed version of Broadway's Hamilton and a tribute to the late Carl Reiner are just some of the entertainment options available this Independence Day weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Netflix is releasing a new version of The Baby-Sitters Club, Hanna returns for Season 2 on Amazon and Elton John presents a classic concert series on YouTube.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows, concerts and video games that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Hamilton' -- Disney+

Disney+ is offering a filmed version of Broadway blockbuster Hamilton that will premiere on Friday. This version includes the original Broadway cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda Renee Elise Goldsberry and more.

TV

'Warrior Nun' -- Netflix

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Warrior Nun, based on the Warrior Nun Areala comic book series by Ben Dunn, follows an ancient order that battles demons for the church. Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Thekla Reuten and Sylvia De Fanti star in this action-drama series that comes to Netflix on Thursday.

'The Dick Van Dyke Show' tribute to Carl Reiner -- CBS, CBS All Access

CBS is paying tribute to the late Carl Reiner by airing a pair of colorized episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show on Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. The tribute will feature the episodes "Coast to Coast Big Mouth" and "October Eve" and will be available on streaming service CBS All Access.

'Hanna' Season 2 -- Amazon

Action drama series Hanna returns for Season 2 Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Esme Creed-Miles returns as the titular hero who is on the run from the CIA and the shadowy Utrax organization.

'The Baby-Sitters Club -- Netflix

Netflix presents a new version of The Baby-Sitters Club, which hits the streaming service on Friday. Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph and Xochitl Gomez star as middle-schoolers who start their own babysitting business.

'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' -- NBC

John Legend, Lady A, The Killers, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and the Black Eyed Peas are set to perform on Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. Today anchor Craig Melvin is hosting the special which will open with a performance by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

'A Capitol Fourth' -- PBS

John Stamos and Vanessa Williams host PBS' annual Fourth of July special on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renee Fleming, The Temptations, Trace Adkins, Yolanda Adams, Brian Stokes, Kelli O'Hara and more will perform.

Music

'Elton John: Classic Concert Series' -- YouTube

Elton John is launching a new concert series on YouTube Friday at 12 p.m. EDT featuring classic performances from throughout his legendary career. The series, set to run for six weeks, will also raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

'iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ' -- The CW

Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion will be performing on the iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ special, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW. The show, which will feature each artist performing from the back yards of their respective homes, will also stream on iHeartCountry radio stations nationwide.

Streaming

'The Undefeated Presents: Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter' -- Disney+, TheUndefeated.com

The original Broadway cast of Hamilton will take part in a virtual roundtable discussion premiering Friday on Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com. The roundtable will center on the musical's cultural impact and how the story relates to ongoing discussions about systemic racism and social injustice.

Games

'Iron Man VR' -- PlayStation 4

Gamers and comic book fans can step into role of Marvel's Iron Man in this new virtual reality title, which will be released for the PlayStation 4 on Friday. The game, which requires the PlayStation VR headset, follows Tony Stark as he deals with an enemy who wants revenge for the military weapons his company used to manufacture.