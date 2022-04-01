John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood will perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony airing this weekend on CBS, and a new comedy film, The Bubble, will stream on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, a new British comedy thriller series, The Outlaws, will premiere on Prime Video, the complete Season 1 of the drama series, Love Me, will drop on Hulu, and a two-night event, Wrestlemania, will stream live on Peacock.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'The Bubble' - Netflix

Judd Apatow 's new comedy film will premiere on Netflix this Friday. The film, written and directed by Apatow and Pam Brady, follows a group of actors and actresses as they attempt to film a blockbuster movie while quarantining inside a posh hotel. Stars include Karen Gillan David Duchovny and Keegan Michael-Key.

'Night Raiders' - Hulu

The Canadian apocalyptic sci-fi thriller film about a mother, who joins an underground band of vigilantes to try to rescue her daughter from a state-run institution, will drop on Hulu on Friday. The film is among the leading nominees for the upcoming Canadian Screen Awards.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

TV

'Julia' - HBO Max

The new series about the famous French chef Julia Childs and her cooking show, The French Chef, is out out now on HBO Max. British actress Sarah Lancashire stars in the role of Child and David Hyde Pierce stars as her husband in the series, which shows him as a strong partner to her behind the scenes.

'The Outlaws' - Prime Video

Christopher Walken stars in the British comedy thriller series from Emmy winner Stephen Merchant of the British sitcoms The Office (UK) and Extras, and American crime drama (Mayans M.C.), that will drop on Prime Video on Friday. The series follows a group of seven strangers thrown together after being forced to do a community service sentence.

'Love Me' - Hulu

The complete Season 1 of the drama series will drop on Hulu this Friday. The series follows Glen ( Hugo Weaving ), husband of Christine Mathieson ( Sarah Peirse ), who unexpectedly dies on the night of their 40th wedding anniversary celebration, daughter Clara ( Bojana Novakovic ) and son Aaron (William Lodder) as the family goes through an emotional crossroads.

Wrestlemania - Peacock

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face off against Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the Wrestlemania Match streaming live at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Grammys - CBS

John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood will perform at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas to air on Sunday on CBS. Comedian and talk-show host Trevor Noah will host the event live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and some other performers include John Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, and Leslie Odom Jr.