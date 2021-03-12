Jennifer Garner can only say yes to her kids in Yes Day, Trevor Noah hosts the 63rd annual Grammy awards and Tom Holland robs banks in Cherry this weekend.

In addition, Marvel Studios explores the making of WandaVision in Assembled, Kenan Thompson hosts the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and Liza Minnelli celebrates her 75th birthday with a special.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows events and video games set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Yes Day' -- Netflix

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Rami­rez portray parents who agree, for one day, to say yes to anything their kids ask in Yes Day, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The film, from director Miguel Arteta, is based on the Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld children's book of the same name.

'Cherry' -- Apple TV+

Tom Holland is a war hero who returns home with undiagnosed PTSD and starts robbing banks in order to fund his drug addiction in Cherry, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Ciara Bravo also stars in the film from Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Nico Walker.

'Kid 90' -- Hulu

Soleil Moon Frye directs this documentary film that uses footage she shot as a teenager of herself and other young Hollywood stars. Kid 90, which arrives Friday on Hulu, explores growing up in Hollywood and New York City in the 1990s. Frye is joined by David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Tori Leonard, Heather McComb and more.

TV

'Marvel Studios: Assembled' -- Disney+

Marvel Studios takes fans behind-the-scenes of Marvel projects, including WandaVision, in Assembled, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. The first episode will explore how WandaVision took inspiration from classic sitcoms and replicated filmmaking techniques from the early years of television, with stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and more.

'The One' -- Netflix

The One, which premieres Friday on Netflix, takes place in the not-too-distant future where a DNA test can determine your perfect romantic partner, changing relationships forever. Hannah Ware Stephen Campbell Moore , Dimitri Leonidas, Amir El-Masry, Wilf Scolding, Diarmaid Murtagh, Lois Chimimba, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Pallavi Shard, Zoe Tapper and Greg Chillin star.

WWE SmackDown -- Fox

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will meet face-to-face to sign a contract for their upcoming title match at Fastlane on SmackDown, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. WrestleMania 37 opponents Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will appear together on Kevin Owens' The KO Show.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards -- Nickelodeon

The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon, Teen Nick, Nicktoons and Nick Jr. The awards show, which will be hosted by Kenan Thompson, will feature a headlining performance by Justin Bieber who leads all nominees with five nominations. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver special remarks during the show.

Grammys -- CBS, Paramount+

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The ceremony is also streaming live on Paramount+. The event, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, will feature performances from Cardi B, BTS, Billie Eillish, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion. Beyonce leads all nominees with nine nominations.

Streaming

'A Love Letter to Liza Minnelli - 75th Birthday All-Star Tribute' -- Stellar

Liza Minnelli is celebrating her 75th birthday with a ticketed, virtual event, which streams Friday at 8 p.m. EST through streaming platform Stellar. The show will feature musical performances and celebrity guest appearances. Tony Hale, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta Jones, Harry Connick, Jr., Kathie Lee Gifford and more will appear.

Video games

'Crash Bandicoot 4' -- PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and the Nintendo Switch on Friday. The sequel, which is the first new installment in the Crash series in more than 10 years, follows Crash and his sister Coco as they try to stop the villainous Neo Cortex and N. Tropy from taking over an entire multiverse. The game introduces new abilities such as wall-running and slowing down time.