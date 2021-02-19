For All Mankind, starring Joel Kinnaman, begins its second season, the Muppet Show finds a new streaming home and Frances McDormand travels along the American West in Nomadland this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Rosamund Pike targets the wrong senior in I Care a Lot, Rege-Jean Page hosts Saturday Night Live with musical guest Bad Bunny and When Calls the Heart enters into Season 8.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and concerts set to be released this weekend.

Films

'I Care a Lot' -- Netflix

'Nomadland' -- Hulu

Frances McDormand hits the open road with her van after losing everything in Nevada after the Great Recession in Nomadland, which premieres Friday on Hulu. McDormand makes friends with fellow nomads and travels along the American West in the film, from writer and director Chloe Zhao.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'Flora & Ulysses' -- Disney+

Matilda Lawler is a young comic book fan who befriends a superhero squirrel in this family comedy, which arrives Friday on Disney+. Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz also star in the film, which is based on the Kate DiCamillo book of the same name and directed by Lena Khan.

TV

'For All Mankind' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

For All Mankind returns for a second season Friday on Apple TV+. Joel Kinnaman returns as astronaut Ed Baldwin. The second season will move the show's timeline forward about a decade following the events of Season 1, with Ed giving up his dream of flying following a family tragedy. The series is set in a alternate-history where a Soviet cosmonaut walked on the moon first.

'Tell Me Your Secrets' -- Amazon

Amy Brenneman 's Mary is searching for her missing daughter when she encounters Lily Rabe 's Emma, who might be responsible for the disappearance in Tell Me Your Secrets, which comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Hamish Linklater stars as John, a rehabilitated rapist hired to track down Emma.

'The Muppet Show' -- Disney+

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the other Muppets star in the classic variety series The Muppet Show, which arrives Friday on Disney+. Jim Henson created the series that originally aired from 1976 to 1981. Mark Hamill, Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight and more make guest appearances.

'Tribes of Europa' -- Netflix

War rages between a group of tribes that emerged from the wreckage of Europe following a global disaster in Europa, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Emilio Sakraya, Henriette Confurius and David Ali Rashed star as siblings who are separated and begin to fight for the future.

'Saturday Night Live' with Rege-Jean Page -- NBC

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page is hosting the next installment of Saturday Night Live Season 46 on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Bad Bunny is the musical guest.

'WWE Elimination Chamber' -- WWE Network

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defends his title inside the sinister Elimination Chamber structure against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy and his former friend Sheamus Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on the WWE Network. Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, King Corbin and Cesaro will also compete in the Elimination Chamber in order to earn the right to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the same night.

'Allen v. Farrow' -- HBO

HBO explores the sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen involving his then 7-year-old daughter Dylan that he shares with Mia Farrow and Allen's relationship with Farrow's daughter Soon-Yi in this four-part documentary series, which arrives Sunday at 9 p.m. EST. The series hails from investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy.

'When Calls the Heart' Season 8 -- Hallmark Channel

Erin Krakow is trying to move on following the death of her husband and is caught between two good men in When Calls the Heart Season 8, which begins Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on the Hallmark Channel.

Streaming

'Fortnite Presents Short Nite' -- Fortnite

Online multiplayer shooter Fortnite is hosting a virtual event featuring a collection of animated shorts films from around the world starting Friday at 2 p.m. EST. The event will begin streaming in the game's Party Royal mode and consist of 12 short films including Bench.

'Living Black!' -- iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio is celebrating Black History Month with Living Black!, a special event that will feature performances from Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Jhene Aiko and Kirk Franklin on Saturday at 6 p.m. EST across iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages. Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Killer Mike, Tamika Mallory, The Breakfast Club, Steve Harvey and more will make special appearances.