Stephen King adaptation Firestarter comes to Peacock at the same time as theaters, Selena Gomez guest hosts Saturday Night Live with musical guest Post Malone and the 2022 Billboard Music Awards are streaming this weekend.

In addition, Rebel Wilson goes back to school in Senior Year, Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston star in an adaptation of The Essex Serpent and The Time Traveler's Wife is turned into a television series.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Firestarter' -- Peacock

Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong star in this Stephen King adaptation, which premieres Friday on Peacock. Charlie (Armstrong) has the power to set things on fire and is on the run with her father Andy (Efron) and mother Vicky (Sydney Lemmon). The family is trying to protect Charlie from a federal agency that wants to harness her gifts. Michael Greyeyes, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, and Gloria Reuben also star.

'Sneakerella' -- Disney+

Chosen Jacobs stars as El who secretly designs fantastic sneakers while working in the shoe store his late mother left to him in this hip-hop musical, which arrives Friday on Disney+. El then falls in love with Kira (Lexi Underwood), whose father is a sneaker tycoon looking for fresh talent. The film is a modern twist on Cinderella and also stars Bryan Terrell Clark, Kolton Stewart, Hayward Leach, Devyn Nekoda and John Salley.

'Senior Year' -- Netflix

Rebel Wilson portrays cheerleader Stephanie who wakes up from a 20-year coma in Senior Year, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Stephanie, now 37, wants to return to high school for her senior year and become prom queen. Justin Hartley, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell and Alicia Silverstone also star in the comedy film.

TV

'The Lincoln Lawyer' -- Netflix

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is confident lawyer Mickey Haller, who takes on a high-profile murder trial in The Lincoln Lawyer, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Mickey operates out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car. The series is based on the bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly. Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson also star.

'The Essex Serpent' -- Apple TV+

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston star in this adaptation of Sarah Perry's bestselling novel of the same name, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. Danes portrays newly widowed Cora who relocates to the small village of Aldwinter following an abusive marriage. Cora becomes intrigued by a local superstition about a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent.

'Bling Empire' Season 2 -- Netflix

Netflix reality series Bling Empire returns for a second season, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. The show follows a wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends. The group fill their days with shopping, partying, running their multi-billion dollar businesses and dealing with drama.

'Saturday Night Live' with Selena Gomez -- NBC, Peacock

Selena Gomez serves as the guest host of Saturday Night Live for the first time, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock. Post Malone serves as the musical guest. Gomez follows guest host Benedict Cumberbatch and musical guest Arcade Fire.

'Conversations with Friends' -- Hulu

Alison Oliver and Sasha Lane star as Frances and Bobbi, best friends who become involved with a married couple, Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Nick ( Joe Alwyn) in Conversations with Friends, which premieres Sunday on Hulu. The series is based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name.

Billboard Music Awards -- NBC, Peacock

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC and Peacock. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving as the host. The Weeknd leads the field with 17 nominations including Top Artist. Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, Miranda Lambert, Becky G, Elle King, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Florence + The Machine are set to perform.

'The Time Traveler's Wife' -- HBO, HBO Max

Theo James portrays Henry who cannot control time traveling due to a genetic disorder in The Time Traveler's Wife, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO. The show will also be available on HBO Max. Henry pops in an out of the past and future and appears to visit his love interest Clare, an artist played by Rose Leslie. The series is based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger.