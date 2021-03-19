FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively, in Marvel's latest television series, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. The series will dive into Falcon's backstory as the superhero duo take on a new threat led by Zemo (Daniel Brul).
Katharine McPhee is aspiring country singer Bailey who becomes a nanny for cowboy Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children in Country Comfort, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Bailey learns that the family is the band she's been missing.
'Sky Rojo' -- Netflix
Veronica Sanchez, Lali Esposito and Yany Prado are on the run from their pimp and his henchmen in Sky Rojo, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Asier Etxeandia, Miguel ingel Silvestre and Enric Auquer also star in the action-packed crime drama.
WWE Fastlane -- Peacock, WWE Network
Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends his title against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane, which begins Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT on Peacock and the WWE Network. Drew McIntyre will battle his former friend turned rival Sheamus and Randy Orton has accepted a challenge from Alexa Bliss.
'The Simpsons' Episode 700 -- Fox
The Simpsons celebrates making television history with episode 700, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. The record-breaking installment will follow Marge recalling the time she kicked Homer out of the house, forcing him to live with his neighbor Ned Flanders.
Emma Booth and Ewen Leslie star in this new eight-part crime drama, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz. Detective Molly McGee (Booth) teams up with fellow cop Alex O'Connell (Leslie) to solve the crime of an unidentified woman who was brutally murdered. The duo share a tragic past.
