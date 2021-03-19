Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are back in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Cynthia Erivo portrays the late Aretha Franklin in the new season of Genius and The Simpsons reaches 700 episodes this weekend.

In addition, Katharine McPhee becomes a nanny in Country Comfort, Zack Snyder gives fans a new take on Justice League and the cast of the West Wing are reuniting.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and events that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' -- HBO Max

TV

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' -- Disney+

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively, in Marvel's latest television series, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. The series will dive into Falcon's backstory as the superhero duo take on a new threat led by Zemo (Daniel Brul).

'Calls' -- Apple TV+

Nick Jonas, Lily Collins, Pedro Pascal and more are featured in Calls, a drama mystery that is told entirely through 12-minute phone conversations, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. Rosario Dawson, Aubrey Plaza, Mark Duplass, Karen Gillan, Judy Greer, Laura Harrier, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Ben Schwartz, Aaron Taylor Johnson and more also provide voices.

'Country Comfort' -- Netflix

Katharine McPhee is aspiring country singer Bailey who becomes a nanny for cowboy Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children in Country Comfort, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Bailey learns that the family is the band she's been missing.

'Sky Rojo' -- Netflix

Veronica Sanchez, Lali Esposito and Yany Prado are on the run from their pimp and his henchmen in Sky Rojo, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Asier Etxeandia, Miguel ingel Silvestre and Enric Auquer also star in the action-packed crime drama.

WWE Fastlane -- Peacock, WWE Network

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends his title against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane, which begins Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT on Peacock and the WWE Network. Drew McIntyre will battle his former friend turned rival Sheamus and Randy Orton has accepted a challenge from Alexa Bliss.

'The Simpsons' Episode 700 -- Fox

The Simpsons celebrates making television history with episode 700, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. The record-breaking installment will follow Marge recalling the time she kicked Homer out of the house, forcing him to live with his neighbor Ned Flanders.

'Genius: Aretha' -- National Geographic

Cynthia Erivo stars as the late, great Aretha Franklin in Season 3 of Genius, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on National Geographic. The eight-episode series will explore the life and career of Franklin. Courtney B. Vance, David Cross and T.I. also star.

'The Gloaming' -- Starz

Emma Booth and Ewen Leslie star in this new eight-part crime drama, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz. Detective Molly McGee (Booth) teams up with fellow cop Alex O'Connell (Leslie) to solve the crime of an unidentified woman who was brutally murdered. The duo share a tragic past.

Streaming

'The West Wing' reunion -- YouTube

The casts of The West Wing will reunite Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on the Stars in the House YouTube channel. The reunion will help raise money for charity. Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Jimmy Smits, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, Melissa Fitzgerald and more make appearances.