Euphoria is giving fans a second special episode, Jason Segel helps friends in need in Our Friend and Lifetime explores the lives and careers of Salt-N-Pepa this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Netflix offers a new take on Nickelodeon's Winx Club, Apple TV+ explores a dark side of filmmaking in Losing Alice and glassblowers compete against each other in the second season of Blown Away.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows set to be released this weekend.

Film

'The White Tiger' -- Netflix

Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao star in this drama, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Ramin Bahrani directs the drama about India's class struggles, as seen through the eyes of a young man born into poverty. The White Tiger is based on the Aravind Adiga novel of the same name.

'No Man's Land' -- VOD

Frank Grillo stars as a rancher whose son, portrayed by Jake Allyn, flees to Mexico after accidentally shooting an immigrant boy in No Man's Land, coming to video-on-demand services on Friday. George Lopez and Andie MacDowell also star in film, from director Conor Allyn based off a script by his brother, Jake Allyn.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'Our Friend' -- VOD

Jason Segel stars as the best friend to a married couple portrayed by Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck in Our Friend, a comedy-drama coming to video-on-demand services on Friday. Segel moves in with the couple after Johnson gets cancer in order to help out around the house. Gabriela Cowperthwaite serves as director.

'Salt-N-Pepa' -- Lifetime

Lifetime presents this biopic about iconic hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. GG Townson stars as Cheryl 'Salt' James with Laila Odom as Sandra 'Pepa' Denton, the first female rap act to go platinum. The biopic will feature songs "Let's Talk About Sex," "What a Man," "Push It" and more.

TV

'Losing Alice' -- Apple TV+

Ayelet Zurer portrays a 48-year-old female film director who feels irrelevant since raising a family in Losing Alice, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The director becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter, portrayed by Lihi Kornowski, whose dark script has more truth than fiction.

'Fate: The Winx Saga' -- Netflix

Abigail Cowen stars as Bloom, a young woman who discovers she is a fairy and attends a magical boarding school Fate: The Winx Saga, which is set to arrive Friday on Netflix. Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Elisha Applebaum and Eliot Salt also star in this series, based on Nickelodeon's Winx Club.

'Blown Away' Season 2 -- Netflix

Ten new glassblowers will compete against each other in a series of challenges on Blown Away Season 2, which is coming to Netflix on Friday. The glassblowers are competing for an artist residency at the Corning Museum of Glass.

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Season 2 -- Netflix

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns for a second season Friday on Netflix. The show's central group of teenagers are stranded on the dinosaur-infested Isla Nublar when they discover they are not alone on the island.

'Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) -- Netflix

Three women who work together at a radio station have their stable lives turned upside down in this Korean television series, which is coming to Netflix on Friday. Sung Hoon, Lee Tae-gon and Park Joo-mi star. The three women deal with twist and turns that plague their seemingly happy marriages.

'The Sister' -- Hulu

Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel and Amrita Acharia star in this new mini-series from Luther creator Neil Cross, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Tovey and Carvel portray the only two men who know where a dead woman is buried. The secret now threatens the life Tovey's Nathan has built.

'Euphoria: Special Episode Part 2' -- HBO

Hunter Schafer's Jules is at the center of this second special episode of Euphoria, which comes to HBO Sunday at 9 p.m. EST. Jules will reflect on the year during the Christmas holiday. Schafer co-executive produced the episode and co-wrote it with the show's creator Sam Levinson.