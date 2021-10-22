Sci-fi epic Dune, the fifth and final season of Insecure and a new installment of Saturday Night Live with guest host Jason Sudeikis are streaming this weekend.

In addition, Curb Your Enthusiasm begins its eleventh season, Locke & Key enters into Season 2 and Invasion makes its series debut.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Dune' -- HBO Max

TV

'Locke & Key' Season 2 -- Netflix

Emila Jones, Connor Jessup and Jackson Robert Scott are back as siblings Tyler, Kinsey and Bode Locke in Season 2 of Locke & Key, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The villainous Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) will continue to use the Identity Key in order to disguise herself as Kinsey's love interest Gabe (Griffin Gluck). Kevin Durand also stars as new villain Frederick Gideon.

'Invasion' -- Apple TV+

Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna star in new sci-fi drama Invasion, which comes Friday to Apple TV+ with the show's first three episodes. The show follows an alien invasion through different perspectives from around the world. Invasion is written and executive produced by Simon Kinberg and David Weil. Jakob Verbruggen directs multiple episodes.

'Inside Job' -- Netflix

Lizzy Caplan, Clark Duke and Christian Slater voice this new animated comedy, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Inside Job follows a secret organization responsible for perpetuating high-level government conspiracies. Co-stars include Brett Gelman, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell and Andy Daly.

'Maya and the Three' -- Netflix

'Saturday Night Live' with Jason Sudeikis -- NBC

Jason Sudeikis is guest hosting the newest episode of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Brandi Carlile is serving as the musical guest. Sudeikis was a former cast member on the sketch comedy series before he left in 2013. Season 47 of Saturday Night Live kicked off in October.

'Insecure' -- HBO, HBO Max

Issa Rae returns for the fifth and final season of Insecure, which begins Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO. The new episode can also be accessed on HBO Max. The final season will see Rae's Issa Dee and the show's cast evaluate relationships both old and new as they decide who comes with them into the next phase of their lives. Co-stars include Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Courtney Taylor.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 -- HBO, HBO Max

Larry David continues his misadventures in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11, which begins Sunday at 10:40 p.m. EDT on HBO. David portrays himself as he falls into one crazy and comedic predicament after another. Co-stars include Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis and more.