Season 2 of Dickinson, Season 3 of American Gods, Marvel Studios: Legends, a Fran Lebowitz documentary and a David Bowie special are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.

In addition, Season 2 of A Discovery of Witches and a documentary on Tiger Woods will also be premiering.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and specials that will be released this weekend.

TV

'Dickinson' -- Apple TV+

Actress-producer Hailee Steinfeld stars as Emily Dickinson in this period dramedy. Season 1 follows the poet as she writes in secret and falls in love with her brother's fiancee. Season 2 premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Jane Krakowski , Toby Huss, Adrian Escoe and Ella Hunt co-star.

'Pretend It's a City' -- Netflix

Martin Scorsese directs this docuseries on author and humorist Fran Lebowitz. In it, she takes the director on a tour of New York City and gives her opinion on many topics. It premieres Friday on Netflix.

'Marvel Studios: Legends' -- Disney+

This new series will explore individual characters from the Marvel cinematic universe and revisit their most iconic moments. The series starts Friday, on Disney+, with two episodes that will cover Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision.

'Lupin' -- Netflix

Omar Sy stars as Assane Diop, whose father died after being accused of a crime he didn't commit. Assane uses the stories of Arsene Lupin, Gentleman Burglar as inspiration to avenge him. It premieres Friday on Netflix.

'A Discovery of Witches Season 2' -- Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+

Season 1 of the fantasy drama followed Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), a witch and a vampire, as they search for a magical book -- and fall for each other. Season 2 premieres Saturday on Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+.

'American Gods' -- Starz

The series, based on executive producer Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name, follows the old gods of mythology who fall into conflict with the new gods of technology. It stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Yetide Badaki, Emily Browning, Bruce Langley and Crispin Glover. Season 3 premieres Sunday on Starz.

'Tiger' -- HBO

This two-part documentary explores the rise, fall of Tiger Woods and his return to golf. It features an interview with Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of his sex scandal. Tiger premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and will conclude on Jan. 17 at 9 p.m.

STREAMING

'A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!' -- rollinglivestudios.com

Duran Duran, Nine Inch Nails, Boy George, Adam Lambert, Michael C. Hall and more will pay homage to the late David Bowie during a virtual tribute concert on Friday. The three-hour concert starts Friday at 9 p.m. EST on rollinglivestudios.com

'Lazarus' -- DICE

The 2016 London stage production of the David Bowie's show will be available for streaming via DICE from Friday through Sunday. It stars Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice,) and is based on the book The Man Who Fell to Earth by Walter Tevis.

Jason Derulo -- AT&T's YouTube Channel

Jason Derulo will headline the 2021 AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Concert. He will perform during the virtual show Sunday ahead of the college football national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State. The concert is available to stream on AT&T's YouTube Channel, Derulo's Facebook page, CFP All Access and the ESPN app.