The Daytime Emmy Awards, the BET Awards and comedy drama film Irresistible, directed by Jon Stewart and starring Steve Carell, are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Global Citizen is holding a COVID-19 benefit concert featuring Miley Cyrus Justin Bieber and many more; Haim is celebrating the release of the band's new album with a virtual live show and former President Barack Obama Taylor Swift and more will be on hand for Pride Live's third annual Stonewall Day 2020 virtual event.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Irresistible' -- VOD

'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' -- Netflix

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams portray aspiring Icelandic musicians who compete at one of the world's biggest song competitions in this comedy which hits Netflix on Friday. Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan and Demi Lovato also star.

TV

'Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2' -- Disney+

Disney's six-part documentary series on the making of Frozen 2 is out Friday. Director, writer and chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez star, along with voice actors Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and more.

Daytime Emmy Awards -- CBS

The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards air Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond of The Talk are hosting. Soap opera General Hospital leads the pack with 23 nominations.

'Dark' Season 3 -- Netflix

German sci-fi thriller Dark returns for Season 3 Saturday on Netflix. The series follows four families and a time travel conspiracy that spans multiple generations. Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, Lisa Kreuzer, Oliver Masucci, Jordis Triebel, Maja Schone, Karoline Eichhorn and Paul Lux star.

BET Awards -- BET

The 2020 BET Awards airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on BET. The ceremony recognizes Black excellence in music, television, film, sports and philanthropy. Drake leads the field with six nominations including Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Music

Haim 'Women in Music Pt. III' live show -- YouTube

Haim will celebrate the release of their new album, Women in Music Pt. III, with a virtual live show beginning Friday at 5 p.m. EDT on the band's official YouTube channel. The performance is being streamed from Canter's Deli in Los Angeles.

Stonewall Day 2020 virtual event -- YouTube, Facebook

Former President Barack Obama, Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Erico, Demi Lovato, George Takei and more will be on hand for Pride Live's third annual Stonewall Day 2020 virtual event that takes place from 12:45 p.m. EDT to 3 p.m. EDT on Logo's YouTube and Facebook pages. Kesha and Hayley Kiyoko will be performing.

'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' concert -- YouTube

Global Citizen and the European Commission present Global Goal: Unite for Our Future -- The Concert to raise money for COVID-19 relief Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT on Global Citizen's YouTube channel. Dwayne Johnson hosts with Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira and many more scheduled to perform.

The Roots Picnic -- YouTube

The Roots present their 13th annual Roots Picnic virtually Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on the band's official YouTube channel. Questlove and Black Thought are hosting along with former first lady Michelle Obama. The Roots, H.E.R., Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, SZA, Kirk Franklin and more are set to perform.