Netflix's fantasy series Cursed starring Katherine Langford and the second season of The Alienist with Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl, are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, a documentary on Lin-Manuel Miranda 's hip-hop improve troupe Freestyle Love Supreme premieres on Hulu and WWE presents a spooky swamp battle between Bray Wyatt and Universal Champion Braun Strowman at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows, concerts and video games that will be released this weekend.

Films

'X-Men: Apocalypse' -- Disney+

TV

'Cursed' -- Netflix

Katherine Langford is Arthurian hero Nimue in Netflix's Cursed, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgard Peter Mullan , Daniel Sharman, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Sebastian Armesto star in this re-imagining of Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler's illustrated novel.

'We Are Freestyle Love Supreme' -- Hulu

Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop improv troupe Freestyle Love Supreme is the subject of this documentary which comes to Hulu on Friday. The film covers the group's reunion performances from 2019.

WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules -- WWE Network

The Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt takes on Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a Swamp Fight Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT at WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Raw Women's Champion Asuka will defend her title against Sasha Banks and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defends his title against Dolph Ziggler.

'Alienist' Season 2 -- TNT

Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl are back for the second season of The Alienist, which is titled Angel of Darkness. Fanning's Sara leads the charge on a new case when the drama series returns Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT.

'Intelligence' -- Peacock

David Schwimmer is an NSA agent sent to England who teams up with a computer analyst to form a new cyber crimes unit in Intelligence, which is available on Peacock. Nick Mohammed, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Jane Stanness, Eliot Salt and Sylvestra Le Touzel also star in the comedy series.

'The Capture' -- Peacock

A homicide detective begins to unravel a multi-layered conspiracy when investigating a British solider who was charged and acquitted of a crime in The Capture, which is available on Peacock. Callum Turner, Laura Haddock, Holliday Grainger and Ron Perlman star.

'Brave New World' -- Peacock

Peacock presents a new adaptation of author Aldous Huxley's book, Brave New World, which is set in the future. Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Nina Sosanya, Joseph Morgan, Kylie Bunbury, Sen Mitsuji and Hannah John-Kamen star.

Music

'To All the Music' virtual concert with Lana Condor -- YouTube

Lana Condor is hosting a virtual concert to celebrate the release of the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You soundtrack on vinyl. The event, which will feature musical artists performing their songs from the soundtrack, begins Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on the AwesomenessTV YouTube channel.

Games

Ghost of Tsushima -- PlayStation 4

Ghost of Tsushima, a samurai-based, action-adventure title comes to the PlayStation 4 on Friday. Players take on the role of Jin Sakai who must protect his home from Mongol invaders. The title comes from developer Sucker Punch of Infamous and Sly Cooper fame.