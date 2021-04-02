Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin star in this film, based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, which comes to Netflix on Friday. McLaughlin learns about urban horseback riding when he goes to move in with his estranged father (Elba). Lorraine Toussaint, Bryon Bowers and Clifford 'Method Man' Smith also star.
'WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn' -- Hulu
Hulu explores the rise and fall of WeWork and its leader Adam Neumann in this documentary feature, which premieres Friday on Hulu. The film will show how the company lost $47 billion in six weeks.
Tahar Rahim is French conman and serial killer Charles Sobhraj in The Serpent, which arrives Friday on Netflix. The series is inspired by real events and follows how Sobhraj was brought to justice. Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle and Ellie Bamber also star.
Daniel Kaluuya is hosting the next installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. St. Vincent is serving as the musical guest.
'Gangs of London' -- AMC
London's most powerful crime family is assassinated, creating a power vacuum in Gangs of London, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC. Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley and Valene Kane star in the crime drama.
'Atlantic Crossing' -- PBS
Sofia Helin stars as Norwegian Crown Princess Martha with Kyle MacLachlan as President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Atlantic Crossing, which airs Sunday 9 p.m. EDT on PBS. The series dives into the relationship between the pair during World War II.
SAG Awards -- TNT, TBS
The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which celebrates outstanding film and television performances, will air Sunday on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. EDT. Schitt's Creek and The Crown earned five nominations each on the television side with Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Minari earning three nominations each on the film side.
