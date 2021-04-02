Idris Elba introduces Caleb McLaughlin to urban horseback riding in Concrete Cowboy, Daniel Kaluuya hosts Saturday Night Live and the 27th annual SAG Awards are taking place this weekend.

In addition, Godzilla and King Kong collide, female stand-up comedians get the spotlight in Hysterical and Tahar Rahim is serial killer Charles Sobhraj in The Serpent.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Film

'Godzilla vs. Kong' -- HBO Max

'Concrete Cowboy' -- Netflix

Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin star in this film, based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, which comes to Netflix on Friday. McLaughlin learns about urban horseback riding when he goes to move in with his estranged father (Elba). Lorraine Toussaint, Bryon Bowers and Clifford 'Method Man' Smith also star.

'WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn' -- Hulu

Hulu explores the rise and fall of WeWork and its leader Adam Neumann in this documentary feature, which premieres Friday on Hulu. The film will show how the company lost $47 billion in six weeks.

'Hysterical' -- Hulu

Director Andrea Nevins gives an honest look into the lives of women in stand-up comedy in this documentary, which comes to Hulu on Saturday. Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and IIiza Shlesinger make appearances.

TV

'The Serpent' -- Netflix

Tahar Rahim is French conman and serial killer Charles Sobhraj in The Serpent, which arrives Friday on Netflix. The series is inspired by real events and follows how Sobhraj was brought to justice. Jenna Coleman , Billy Howle and Ellie Bamber also star.

'Saturday Night Live' with Daniel Kaluuya -- NBC

Daniel Kaluuya is hosting the next installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. St. Vincent is serving as the musical guest.

'Gangs of London' -- AMC

London's most powerful crime family is assassinated, creating a power vacuum in Gangs of London, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC. Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley and Valene Kane star in the crime drama.

'Atlantic Crossing' -- PBS

Sofia Helin stars as Norwegian Crown Princess Martha with Kyle MacLachlan as President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Atlantic Crossing, which airs Sunday 9 p.m. EDT on PBS. The series dives into the relationship between the pair during World War II.

SAG Awards -- TNT, TBS

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which celebrates outstanding film and television performances, will air Sunday on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. EDT. Schitt's Creek and The Crown earned five nominations each on the television side with Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Minari earning three nominations each on the film side.