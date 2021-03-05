Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall present a sequel to 1988's Coming to America, Disney introduces its first Southeast Asian princess in Raya and the Last Dragon and Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this weekend.

In addition, the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards will honor film and television, Good Girls Season 4 premieres and Wynonna Earp begins the second half of it's fourth and final season.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Coming 2 America' -- Amazon

'Raya and the Last Dragon' -- Disney+

Disney presents its first Southeast Asian princess voiced by Kelly Marie Tran in Raya and the Last Dragon, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. Raya is a young warrior who works with water dragon Sisu (Awkwafina) to unify the world of Kumandra. Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong provide voices with Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada serving as directors.

'Ammonite' -- Hulu

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in romance drama Ammonite, which arrives Friday on Hulu. Winslet's Mary is an acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter who develops an intense relationship with Ronan's Charlotte in the film, from writer and director Francis Lee.

'Boss Level' -- Hulu

Frank Grillo is trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder in Boss Level, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts also star in the sci-fi action film, from director Joe Carnahan.

TV

'WandaVision' finale -- Disney+

The finale of WandaVision arrives Friday on Disney+. The streaming service promises that the Marvel Cinematic Universe series will come to a head as the destinies of all who took part are determined. Elizabeth Olsen Kat Dennings and Randall Park also star.

'Wynonna Earp' Season 4 resumes -- Syfy

Wyonna Earp will come to a close with the second half of it fourth and final season, which begins Friday at 10 p.m. EST on Syfy. Melanie Scrofano stars as the titular great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp with Tim Rozon as gunslinger Doc Holliday.

'Ride with Norman Reedus' Season 5 premiere -- AMC

Walking Dead star Norman Reedus hits the road again for Season 5 of Ride with Norman Reedus, which premieres Sunday at midnight EST on AMC. The actor will explore the North Island of New Zealand with Josh Brolin.

Critics Choice Awards -- The CW

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, which honors both film and television, airs Sunday on The CW at 7 p.m. EST. Taye Diggs returns as the host for the third year in a row. Mank leads the field with 12 nominations followed by Minari with 10.

'Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special' -- CBS

Oprah Winfrey is hosting a sit-down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The special will be Harry and Markle's first lengthy interview since leaving the royal family last year.

AEW Revolution -- B/R Live, pay-per-view

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defends his title against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event, which can be streamed on B/R Live Sunday at 8 p.m. EST for $49.99. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will also defend their titles against Inner Circle members Chris Jericho and MJF.

'Pennyworth' Season 2 resumes -- Epix

Batman prequel series Pennyworth will resume its second season, which arrives Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Epix. Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), the future butler, confidant and ally of Batman, will try to stop the deadly military weapon Project Stormcloud.

'Good Girls' Season 4 premiere -- NBC

Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman return for Season 4 of Good Girls, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on NBC. The trio start a hot tub business in order to wash their money and hire a hitman.