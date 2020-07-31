A slew of musical performances join the new TV and movie options available to watch at home this weekend. Beyonce released a visual album on Friday and Lollapalooza will be holding virtual performances all weekend. The Stone Temple Pilots are also giving a pay-per-view performance of their album, Core, on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Muppets take on streaming in the debut of their Disney+ series Muppets Now, while The Umbrella Academy return for a second season on Netflix. Fans of the cult classic The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. can watch a reunion online. New movies The Big Ugly and The Secret: Dare to Dream are also available on video-on-demand for people staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

TV

'Black Is King' -- Disney+

Beyonce calls Black Is King a visual album, based on her album The Lion King: The Gift. Beyonce provided the voice of Nala, future queen to King Simba ( Donald Glover ), in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. She also sang the new original song "Spirit." Beyonce said Black Is King would adapt the lessons of the film to inspire a new generation of young people. Black Is King is out Friday.

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 -- Netflix

The dysfunctional family of superheroes returns Friday in this adaptation of the Dark Horse comic. They may have narrowly averted an apocalypse in Season 1, but the new season begins with more apocalyptic danger to fix. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aiden Gallagher and Justin H. Min star.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'Muppets Now' -- Disney+

The Muppets always have to get the gang together to put on a show. This time, they're putting on a streaming show. Muppets Now, out Friday, features sketches from all your favorite Muppets, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, The Swedish Chef, Bunsen and Beaker and new Muppet Walter from the 2011 movie.

Films

'The Secret: Dare to Dream' -- VOD

The Secret taught people how to use the law of attraction to improve their lives, and Oprah Winfrey made it a phenomenon when she featured it on her talk show. In the feature film version, out Friday, Katie Holmes plays a widow struggling to raise her three children. A mysterious stranger (Josh Lucas) comes to town and helps her, while teaching her and her family how to use The Secret. Jerry O'Connell plays her boyfriend and Celia Weston her mother-in-law.

'The Big Ugly' -- VOD

Vinnie Jones plays a mobster who comes to a West Virginia oil town with his boss ( Malcolm McDowell ) to make a deal with an oil tycoon ( Ron Perlman ). Of course, the "perfect" plan to launder dirty money through the oil business doesn't work out in this crime thriller. Leven Rambin, Nicholas Braun, Joelle Carter and Brandon Sklenar also star. The film is out Friday.

Music

Lollapalooza -- YouTube

Music festivals like Coachella and SXSW had to cancel live events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lollapalooza wouldn't stop the music and is putting on a four day music festival through Sunday on YouTube. Artists performing include Ellie Goulding, Cypress Hill, LL Cool J, Metallica, OutKast, Paul McCartney and many, many more.

Stone Temple Pilots -- nugs.tv

Stone Temple Pilots' first album Core instantly became a seminal album of grunge rock when released in 1992. It included hits "Dead & Bloated," "Sex Type Thing" and "Creep." The band is performing the album in its entirety at 8 p.m. EDT Friday. The HD livestream costs $9.99 to view.

Streaming

'The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.' reunion -- House Seats

The Adventures of Brisco County Jr. only lasted one season from 1993 to 1994 but those who watched were devoted. The show starred Bruce Campbell as a bounty hunter in the Old West. Campbell will reunite with Kelly Rutherford, Christian Clemenson, John Pyper-Ferguson, John Astin and co-creator Carlton Cuse, plus special guests. The Friday 5 p.m. EDT reunion is selling for $12.50 to benefit the Writers Guild of America Foundation and Color of Change.