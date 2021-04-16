John Stamos coaches a girls high school basketball team in Big Shot, country music's biggest stars assemble for the 56th annual ACM Awards and Kate Winslet plays a detective in a small town in Mare of Easttown, this weekend.

In addition, Bob Odenkirk becomes an action star in Nobody, Paul Rudd narrates nature series Tiny World in its second season and Forest Whitaker is back as crime boss Bumpy Johnson in Season 2 of Godfather of Harlem.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Fly Like a Girl' -- Hulu

Hulu presents a documentary about young girls and women pursuing their passion for aviation in Fly Like a Girl, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. The film, from director Katie McEntire Wiatt, follows a Lego fan who uses female pilots in her toy airplanes, and female astronauts who have gone into space.

'Nobody' -- VOD

Bob Odenkirk is mild-mannered husband and father Hutch Mansell, who goes to war against Russian gangsters after a robbery in his home in Nobody, which comes to video-on-demand services on Friday. Connie Nielsen, Alexey Serebryakov and Gage Munroe also star in the action film, from director Ilya Naishuller.

'Songbird' -- Hulu

KJ Apa and Sofia Carson are four years into a quarantine due to a new COVID-23 virus that has mutated in Songbird, which premieres Friday on Hulu. It is suspected that Carson's Sara has become infected, causing Apa's Nico to race across a dystopian Los Angeles in order to save her before she is placed into quarantine -- or worse-- in the thriller, from director Adam Mason and producer Michael Bay.

'Sister of the Groom' -- Hulu

Alicia Silverstone is turning 40 on her brother's wedding day as he marries a woman he met in France that she doesn't like in Sister of the Groom, which arrives Friday on Hulu. Mathilde Ollivier, Jake Hoffman and Tom Everett Scott also star in the comedy, from writer and director Amy Miller Gross.

TV

Big Shot -- Disney+

John Stamos is a former college basketball coach who is fired for his outbursts on the court in Big Shot, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. Stamos then takes a job coaching a girls high school team named the Sirens. Jessalyn Gilsig and Yvette Nicole Brown also star.

'Mythic Quest' special episode 'Everlight' -- Apple TV+

Mythic Quest returns with a special standalone episode, titled Everlight, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The episode will follow the development team behind the biggest multiplayer game of all-time returning to the office for their annual Everlight party. Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao star with Anthony Hopkins lending his voice to the episode.

'The Year Earth Changed' -- Apple TV+

David Attenborough narrates this new nature documentary that explores the COVID-19 pandemic and the uplifting stories that have come from it in The Year Earth Changed, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. The special will dive into how people have been able to engage with nature like never before, due to the pandemic.

'Tiny World' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Paul Rudd narrates Season 2 of Tiny World, which comes to Apple TV+ on Friday. The new season highlights the world's smallest creatures including the anemone shrimp, fang blenny fish and Etruscan shrews, known to be the hungriest mammals on earth.

'Earth at Night in Color' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Tom Hiddleston is back to narrate the second season of Earth at Night in Color, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The new episode will explore elephants battling hyenas around waterholes at night and kangaroos embracing the cover of darkness to find a mate.

'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' Season 4 -- Netflix

The Spy Racers are on the run after being framed for an attack on the agency in Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Season 4, which arrives Friday on Netflix. The Spy Racers and Ms. Nowhere head to Mexico City to find the real culprit in the animated kids series.

'Why Are You Like This' -- Netflix

Naomi Higgins, Olivia Junkeer and Wil King star as three 20-something best friends in Why Are You Like This, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The trio will navigate work, identity politics, hookups and more in Melbourne Australia.

'Luis Miguel: The Series Season 2 -- Netflix

Netflix continues to follow the life of Mexican singer Luis Miguel in Season 2 of Luis Miguel: The Series, which premieres Friday on the streaming service. The new episodes will feature Miguel (Diego Boneta) searching for his mother after the death of his father in 1992, and rethinking his life after a dramatic accident in 2005. Izan Llunas, i“scar Jaenada and Anna Favella also star.

ACM Awards -- CBS

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are hosting the 56th annual Academy of County Music Awards, which air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead all artists with six nominations each. Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and many more will be performing.

'Godfather of Harlem' Season 2 -- Epix

Forest Whitaker's crime boss Bumpy Johnson is fighting for control of the French Connection, a pipeline for heroin in Godfather of Harlem Season 2, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. Justin Bartha, Method Man and more are joining the cast for Season 2.

'Mare of Easttown' -- HBO, HBO Max

Kate Winslet is a small-town Pennsylvania detective in Mare of Easttown, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO. The limited series can also be streamed on HBO Max. Winslet's Det. Mare Sheehan grew up on the high school basketball team and an unsolved case still haunts her.