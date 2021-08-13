John David Washington's new thriller Beckett, four new episodes of Grace and Frankie's seventh and final season and Sundance award-winning film CODA are streaming this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Modern Love returns for a second season, scripted professional wrestling drama Heels premieres and Descendants is going animated for a new wedding special.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Beckett' -- Netflix

John David Washington vacations with his girlfriend ( Alicia Vikander ) in Greece where he falls into a dangerous political conspiracy following a tragic car accident in Beckett, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Boyd Holbrook and Vicky Krieps also star in the thriller, from director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino.

'CODA' -- Apple TV+

Emilia Jones is the only hearing member of her deaf family in CODA, which is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday. Jones' Ruby acts as an interpreter for her parents and is torn between staying with her family or pursuing her dreams at a prestigious music school. Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman and Marlee Matlin also star in the film, from writer-director Sian Heder.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

TV

'Modern Love' Season 2 -- Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love relocates to the United Kingdom and features new characters for Season 2, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Kit Harington, Lucy Boynton, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Minnie Driver and Anna Paquin star. The series is a collection of shorts films inspired by the New York Times column of the same name.

'Grace and Frankie' Season 7 -- Netflix

Four new episodes of Grace and Frankie's seventh and final season were released early by Netflix on Friday. The rest of Season 7 will come to the streaming service in 2022. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin portray two women who bond after their husbands announce they are in love with each other and want to be together. Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston also star.

'Eye Candy,' 'Squeaky Clean' -- The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is adding 23 new shows on Friday including the premieres of Eye Candy, Squeaky Clean and Thanks a Million Season 2. The lineup of new shows include programs that previously appeared on the now defunct Quibi streaming service, such as Mapleworth Murders. Eye Candy is a competition series hosted by Josh Groban where contestants try eating sweets disguised as everyday objects. Squeaky Clean, hosted by Leslie Jordan, is a cleaning and organization competition series.

'Valeria' Season 2 -- Netflix

Diana Gomez is questioning whether she should accept a deal offered for her book while navigating a new romance in Valeria Season 2, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Maxi Iglesias, Silma Lopez, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott and Ibrahim Al Shami also star in the Spanish comedy-drama series.

'Descendants: The Royal Wedding' -- Disney Channel

Disney's Descendants series is going animated for this wedding special, which airs Friday at 10 p.m. EDT on the Disney Channel. Dove Cameron returns as Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, who is marrying Ben (Mitchell Hope), the son of Beast and Belle. Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Melanie Paxson, China Anne McClain, Jedidiah Goodacre, Anna Cathcart, Dan Payne, Bobby Moynihan and Cheyenne Jackson also star.

'Heels' -- Starz

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig are two brothers competing inside and outside the wrestling ring in Heels, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz. Amell's Jack Space and Ludwig's Ace Spade are trying to keep their father's family-owned wrestling promotion afloat in Georgia and are presenting a storyline where they are feuding for a championship in the scripted drama. Kelli Berglund, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison and Chris Bauer also star.