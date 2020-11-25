Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis are keeping their relationship a secret from family in Happiest Season, Macy's presents its 94th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dua Lipa is having a virtual concert this holiday weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Melissa McCarthy must prove humanity's worth to a supercomputer in Superintelligence, Kaley Cuoco can't explain why there is a dead body in her hotel room in The Flight Attendant and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available to stream for free.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows and concerts that will be released around Thanksgiving and this weekend.

Film

'Happiest Season' -- Hulu

'Superintelligence' -- HBO Max

Melissa McCarthy is an average woman who comes into contact with a supercomputer, voiced by James Corden. The highly-advanced supercomputer wants to study McCarthy, who must prove that humanity is worth saving before the A.I. destroys the planet. Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry, Jean Smart and McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone, who directed the film, also star. It premieres Thursday.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'Uncle Frank' -- Amazon

Sophia Lillis discovers her Uncle Frank (Paul Bettany) is gay and has been living with his longtime partner Wally (Peter Macdissi) in Uncle Frank, which comes to Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Uncle Frank wants to keep things a secret as they return home for this dad's funeral. Stephen Root, Margo Martindale, Steve Zahn, Judy Greer and Lois Smith also star in this film, from writer-director Alan Ball.

'Bombshell' -- Hulu

Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman star in Bombshell, the story of the real-life scandal at Fox News that brought down its former chairman and CEO Roger Alles. Kate McKinnon and John Lithgow also star in the drama, which arrives Friday on Hulu.

'Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' -- Netflix

Netflix follows the Debbie Allen Dance Academy as they prepare for their annual, genre-busting rendition of The Nutcracker in this documentary feature, which comes to the streaming service on Friday.

'Princess of the Row' -- VOD

Tayler Buck is a runaway foster child who will stop at nothing to have a better life with her homeless father (Edi Gathegi), a military veteran suffering from severe PTSD in Princess of the Row, which comes to video-on-demand services on Friday. Martin Sheen, Ana Ortiz, Jacob Vargas and Tabitha Brown also star in the film, from executive producers Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary.

TV

'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' -- NBC

The 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which airs Thursday at 9 a.m. EST on NBC, will be held virtually and feature a re-imagined show, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event's signature, giant helium balloons and marching bands will still be present, along with the casts of Broadway's Hamilton, Mean Girls and more.

'The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration' -- CBS, CBS All Access

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host this Thanksgiving special, which airs Friday at 9 a.m. EST on CBS and CBS All Access. The show will feature highlights from past parades and performances from the casts of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, along with holiday songs performed by Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton.

'The National Dog Show' -- NBC

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show, which airs Thursday at 12 p.m. EST on NBC, will be presented as a two-hour special to cover both days of the competition. The National Dog Show was conducted using health and safety guidelines including social distancing and mask wearing.

'Nurse Heroes Live!' -- YouTube, Facebook, Live X Live

Black Eyed Peas, Celine Dion, Pitbull, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Josh Groban and Andrea Boccelli will perform to honor nurses in this special event, which streams to YouTube, Facebook and Live X Live Thursday at 7 p.m. EST. Whoopi Goldberg is the host.

'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' -- Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is offering this Thanksgiving animated classic for free from Wednesday to Friday. Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, despite him going to visit his grandmother.

'The Flight Attendant' -- HBO Max

Kaley Cuoco wakes up in the wrong hotel with a dead man and has no idea what happened in this comedic thriller, which premieres Thursday on HBO Max. The series is based on author Chris Bohjalian's best-selling novel of the same name.

'Virgin River Season 2' -- Netflix

Romance drama Virgin River returns for a second season, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) is still deciding if she wants to give love another shot with Jack (Martin Henderson) as the entire town takes notice of their undeniable connection.

'Sugar Rush Christmas' Season 2 -- Netflix

Bakers compete in a series of festive challenges under strict deadlines in Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Each team consists of two bakers who are trying to win the $10,000 grand prize.

Music

'Taylor Swift's 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' -- Disney+

Taylor Swift and collaborators Aaron Dessner of The National and Jack Antonoff of Bleachers will perform all 17 songs from the singer's Folklore album, which comes to Disney+ on Wednesday. Justin Vernon of Bon Iver also makes a special appearance and Swift will discuss the secrets behind each track.

Dua Lipa's 'Studio 2054' virtual concert -- Online

Dua Lipa is presenting a ticketed virtual concert, which streams worldwide at different intervals on Friday. The singer will be taking over a dance floor and performing tracks from her latest album, Future Nostalgia.