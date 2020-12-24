Gal Gadot is back as Wonder Woman, Jamie Foxx voices the lead in Disney and Pixar's next animated feature and Shonda Rhimes has a new period drama premiering this holiday weekend.

In addition, Tessa Thompson falls in love with a saxophonist in Sylvie's Love, Letterkenny begins its ninth season and Dave Matthews , Diplo and Foo Fighters will perform during a virtual music festival.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows and concerts that will be released on Christmas and this weekend.

Films

'The Midnight Sky' -- Netflix

'Sylvie's Love' -- Amazon

Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha star in this jazz-infused romance-drama, which is out now on Amazon Prime Video. Thompson's Sylvie falls for Nnamdi's Robert, a saxophonist. The pair drift apart after their lives and careers go in different directions until they are reunited years later.

'A Christmas Story' marathon -- TNT, TBS

TNT and TBS will start their annual 24-hour marathon of classic holiday film A Christmas Story, starting on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST. Professional wrestlers from AEW will reenact scenes from the film. MJF stars as Ralphie, Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker and Chris Jericho as Santa. It airs on TNT.

'Wonder Woman 1984' -- HBO Max

The long-awaited sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman finds the titular superhero (Gal Gadot) in the 1980s as she faces off against Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Max Lord (Pedro Pascal). Wonder Woman's former lover Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) is back in this action-adventure, which comes to HBO Max and select theaters on Friday. Patty Jenkins returns as director.

'Soul' -- Disney +

Disney and Pixar present their next animated feature titled Soul, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. Jamie Foxx voices an aspiring jazz musician whose soul is separated from his body before his big break. Tina Fey, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad also provide voices in the film, from directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers.

'We Can Be Heroes' -- Netflix

Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater and Taylor Dooley star in this standalone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl from returning director Robert Rodriguez, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The children of Earth's heroes must band together to save their parents.

TV

'Bridgerton' -- Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page and Julie Andrews star in this period drama from Shonda Rhimes, which arrives on Netflix on Friday. The series is a reimagining of the Julia Quinn book series that follows the titular Bridergtons, eight siblings who live in Regency-era London.

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration' -- ABC

Tituss Burgess and Julianne Hough are hosting this holiday special from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, which airs Friday at 10 a.m. EST on ABC. The special will feature musical performances around the park from Burgess, Hough, Becky G, Florida A&M Gospel Choir, Jon Batiste, Keedron Bryant, Maddie & Tae, Tori Kelly and Trevor Jackson. Keegan-Michael Key will also make an appearance.

'A Holly Dolly Christmas' -- CBS

Dolly Parton will perform holiday classics and songs from her album A Holly Dolly Christmas from an intimate candlelit set in this special, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Parton will also recall personal Christmas stories.

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' -- NBC

NBC is airing the classic 1966 animated version of Dr. Seuss' holiday classic, which will be broadcasted on Friday at 8 p.m. EST. Witness the original adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas that features the signature theme song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

'WWE SmackDown' -- Fox

WWE is holding a special Christmas day edition of SmackDown, which will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match Friday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. Big E challenges Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship and newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair will also be in action.

'Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event' -- CBS

Country music couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will present Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, which will air Friday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS. The duo will perform holiday favorites, live by request, from their home recording studio.

'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' Season 3 -- Netflix

The Spy Racers are back and on a new mission in the Sahara in Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Season 3, which premieres Saturday on Netflix. The Spy Racers crew must finish what Ms. Nowhere started after she and Gary disappeared in the Sahara.

'Letterkenny' Season 9 -- Hulu

Off-beat comedy Letterkenny returns for a ninth season, which premieres Saturday on Hulu. Wayne (Jared Keeso) and his friends will get into a big brawl inside of a restaurant, while his sister Katy (Michelle Mylett) will enjoy a ladies night out.

Music

'Georgia Comes Alive' virtual festival -- Online

Dave Matthews, Diplo, Foo Fighters, Portugal. The Man and more artists will perform during Georgia Comes Alive, a virtual festival, which takes place Saturday at 3 p.m. EST. The event, which can be viewed after a donation is made, helps support voter participation in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections.