Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, BTS, The Weeknd, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and more big names in music are taking part in a number of holiday specials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a list of the holiday specials set to arrive in November and December.

'Disney Holiday Singalong' -- ABC

Katy Perry, BTS and Pink will perform during the 2020 Disney Holiday Singalong, which airs Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The special will also feature the Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin, the North American touring company of Frozen, Andrew Bocelli, Michael Buble, Ciara, Chloe X Halle, Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kerry Washington. Ryan Seacrest will host the hourlong musical event.

'CMA Country Christmas' -- ABC

Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins will host the 11th annual CMA Country Christmas special, which airs Monday at 9 p.m. EST on ABC, following the Disney Holiday Singalong. Kelsea Ballerini , Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw , Rhett, Darius Rucker and Lindsey Stirling will perform festive classics.

'My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood' -- HBO Max

Carrie Underwood will celebrate the holidays in her own special, which comes to HBO Max on Dec. 3. The country star will perform a combination of traditional favorites and new material from her recently released Christmas album, titled My Gift. Underwood will perform "Hallelujah" with John Legend and will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her recording of "Little Drummer Boy" along with her 5-year-old son Isaiah.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Mariah Carey tries to solve a holiday cheer crisis at the North Pole in her Christmas Special, which arrives on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4. The special will also feature Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Carey's 9-year-old kids Moroccan and Monroe.

'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! -- NBC

Matthew Morrison will play The Grinch in NBC's televised edition of Broadway show Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!, which will air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Denis O'Hare will star as The Grinch's dog Max, with Booboo Stewart as a young Max. Newcomer Amelia Minto will play Cindy-Lou Who. The production, featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, will take place at the Troubadour Theatre in London.

'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball' -- The CW

The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes will perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, which airs Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. The all-star lineup will perform never-before-heard covers of iconic holiday tracks.

'Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event' -- CBS

Country music couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will present Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, which will air Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. EST. The pair will perform holiday favorites, live by request, from their home recording studio.