Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series What If...?

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated anthology series Thursday.

The preview features Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Killmonger, Tony Stark, Thor, Doctor Strange and other Marvel characters and teases "infinite possibilities" in the Marvel universe.

What If...? is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. The series explores what would happen if major moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe happened differently.

What If...? is written and created by A.C. Bradley. Jeffrey Wright voices The Watcher, who narrates the show.

Disney+ also released a poster for the show.

What If...? premieres Aug. 11 on Disney+.