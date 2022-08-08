Manifest has had a turbulent history since its premiere in 2018 -- always on the brink of cancellation, but consistently saved in the 11th hour due to the support of its passionate fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Melissa Roxburgh Luna Blaise and Jack Messina, the sci-fi drama follows passengers of a plane who arrive more than five years after they took off, having aged no more than a few minutes, but in possession of mysterious psychic powers.

Cast members have described the show in press interviews as being a cross between This is Us (because of its family elements) and Lost (for its supernatural/mystery angle.)

Viewers eagerly awaiting the fourth and final installment of the trippy time-travel series might want to check out these thematic cousins of the NBC to Netflix transfer.

Here are five to watch:

Timeless (Hulu, Peacock)

Co-starring Matt Lanter, Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Visnjic, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit, the show debuted in 2016 and followed the fictional Lifeboat crew of time travelers whose adventures highlight history's unsung heroes, particularly women and people of color.

Various episodes have explored World War II, Watergate, the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, the French and Indian War, organized crime and the Apollo 11 space mission.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

NBC canceled the show twice, then revived it both times due to the overwhelming demand from fans. The network wrapped the show with one last, 2-hour adventure in December 2018.

The 4400 (The CW, Netflix)

Brittany Adebumola and TL Thompson co-star in The CW reboot, which emphasizes Black characters and premiered last year. Adebumola and Thompson play characters who are among 4,400 people who disappear at various points in time and return simultaneously in 2021.

The show is a remake of a similarly themed series, which aired 2004-07 on USA Network. The original, which is streaming on Netflix, ran four seasons and featured Conchita Campbell, Mahershala Ali, Billy Campbell, Peter Coyote and Karina Lombard.

Glitch (Netflix)

This is a series that ran for three seasons 2015-19 on Australian television and gained a global audience streaming on Netflix.

Patrick Brammall plays small-town Police Sgt. James Hayes, who is called to his local cemetery in the middle of the night and discovers seven people who have risen from the dead in perfect health but don't remember who they are or how they got there.

Genevieve O'Reilly plays Dr. Elishia McKellar, one of the only people James trusts to solve the mysterious resurrections. Emma Booth, Lue Arnold and Sean Keenan co-star.

The OA (Netflix)

Brit Marling co-created and stars as Priairie Johnson in this Netflix original mystery drama, which premiered in 2016 and ran two seasons, ending in 2019.

Co-starring Scott Wilson, Phyllis Smith and Jason Isaacs, the show is about a young, blind woman who mysteriously returns with her full sight after vanishing for seven years.

She calls herself The Original Angel and won't tell her adoptive parents or the authorities where she has been. Instead, she reveals all to a team of teens and a teacher she trusts to help her find other missing people.

Travelers (Netflix)

The Netflix original ran for three seasons 2016-18 and starred Eric McCormack, MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, Reilly Dolman and Patrick Gilmore.

McCormack played Special Agent Grant MacLaren, leader of a group of operatives who can send their consciousness back through time in order to prevent a post-apocalyptic future.