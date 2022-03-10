Vikings: Valhalla, which has spent two weeks at No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 list, follows a group of Vikings as they plan an invasion to take on the English.

The action-adventure drama, which takes place 100 years after the original Vikings series, stars Sam Corlett as Leif, Frida Gustavsson as Freydi­s Eiri­ksdottir, Leo Suter as Harals Sigurdsson and Louis Davison as English King Edmund.

Netflix renewed the show Wednesday for Seasons 2 and 3. Season 2 wrapped filming in Ireland and will arrive in 2023. Production on Season 3 will begin later this spring.

Here are 5 shows that focus on epic battles, wars between kingdoms and other Viking stories to watch while you wait for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla.

'Vikings' -- Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

See where the Vikings franchise began in this epic action-adventure series, which takes place in the brutal and mysterious world of Ragnar Lothbrok. The show features an ensemble cast who take center stage at different points throughout its six seasons, including Katheryn Winnick Alexander Ludwig , Georgia Hirst, Alex Hi¸gh Anersen, Jordan Patrick Smith, Marco Ilsi¸, Peter Franzen, Travis Fimmel and Adam Copeland, also known as WWE star Edge.

'The Witcher' -- Netflix

Henry Cavill is Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as a Witcher in this adaptation of author Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was also previously adapted into a popular trilogy of video games. Geralt uses supernatural abilities to battle deadly monsters and comes into contact with a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dark secret. Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring and Wilson Mbomio also star. The Witcher has been renewed for a third season on Netflix.

'Game of Thrones' -- HBO Max

Game of Thrones, one of the most well-known fantasy dramas in the world, brings author George R.R. Martin's brutal story of nine noble families fighting for control of Westeros as an ancient threat returns, to life. The ensemble cast includes a collection of heroes, villains and those in-between that are played by Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and many more. All eight seasons are available on HBO Max.

'The Last Kingdom' -- Netflix

Alexander Dreymon stars as Uhtred a Saxon raised by Vikings who seeks to claim his ancestral birthright in The Last Kingdom, which has five seasons available on Netflix. The historical drama also follows Alfred the Great as he defends his kingdom from Norse invaders. Eliza Butterworth, Arnas Fedaravicius, Mark Rowley, Emily Cox, James Northcote, Millie Brady, Timothy Innes, Cavan Clerkin, Ian Hart, Ewan Mitchell and David Dawson also star. Season 5 premiered Wednesday on Netflix.

'Black Sails' -- Hulu

Black Sails is a gritty prequel series to author Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel Treasure Island. Toby Stephens is Captain Flint who leads a group of pirates in search of treasure. Jessica Parker Kennedy, Hannah New, Zach McGowan, Luke Arnold, Toby Schmitz, Clara Paget, Winston Chong, Tom Hopper, Andre Jacobs and Lise Slabber also star. All four seasons of Black Sails is available on Hulu.