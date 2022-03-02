Sweet Magnolias Season 2, which has spent four weeks in Netflix's Top 10 list, follows a trio of lifelong friends as they support each other through love, career and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The romantic drama, based on the Sherryl Woods book series of the same name, stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue and Heather Headley as Helen.

In Season 2 of the small town South Carolina drama, Maddie continued to get closer to Cal (Justin Bruening), as Dana Sue was torn between Jeremy (Chase Anderson) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn), and Helen explored her feelings for Erik (Dion Johnstone).

Here are 5 shows that focus on friendship, romance and small town drama to watch while you wait for Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias.

'Virgin River' -- Netflix

Alexandra Breckenridge portrays nurse practitioner Melinda "Mel" Monroe who moves from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River in this romantic drama series. Mel meets local bar owner and former U.S. Marine Jack Sheridan ( Martin Henderson ) and the pair embark on an often complicated relationship. Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson also star. Virgin River has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5.

'Ginny & Georgia' -- Netflix

Antonia Gentry stars as teen Ginny Miller, who feels more mature than her mother, Brianne Howey's Georgia Miller, in Ginny & Georgia. Georgia tries to give her daughter a normal life and moves to a small New England town. Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack and Mason Temple also star. The show has been renewed for a second season.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'Hart of Dixie' -- IMDB TV

Rachel Bilson leads an ensemble cast as New York-based aspiring heart surgeon Dr. Zoe Hart, who moves to a small town in Alabama for a job. Zoe discovers that the doctor who recruited her has died and left the practice to her in his will. Jamie King, Cress Williams, Wilson Bethel, Scott Porter, Tim Matheson, Kaitlyn Black, Ross Philips, Mallory Moye, Reginald Vel Johnson and Brandi Burkhardt star as the quirky townspeople. Fun fact: Matheson plays a cranky doctor in this series, as he does in Virgin River. All four seasons of Hart of Dixie are available on IMDB TV.

'Everwood' -- HBO Max

Treat Williams plays widowed brain surgeon Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown who relocates his children Ephram (Gregory Smith) and Delia (Vivien Cardone) to a small mountain town in Colorado in the four season family drama Everwood. Ephram begins a whirlwind romance with Amy, played by Emily VanCamp. A young Chris Pratt, Debra Mooney, John Beasley, Tom Amandes, Stephanie Niznik and Merrilyn Gann also star in the series.

'Gilmore Girls' -- Netflix

Lauren Graham's Lorelai is a 30-something single mother raising her teen daughter Rory in a small Connecticut town in this classic comedy drama series, which has all seven seasons available on Netflix. The show was also given a sequel mini-series in 2016 titled A Year in the Life, also available on Netflix. Lorelai and Rory navigate love and life together with their quick-wit and humor. Scott Patterson, Melissa McCarthy, Yanic Truesdale, Kelly Bishop, Keiko Agena, Edward Herrmann, Sean Gunn and Liza Weil also star.