New series Heartstopper currently sits at No. 7 on Netflix's Top 10 list with 14.55 million hours viewed after less than one week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show, based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novels of the same name, follows a young LGBTQ romance. It was released on Friday and holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Joe Locke stars as Charlie, who falls in love with Kit Connor's Nick after they sit together in class.

Charlie's friends tell him Nick is probably straight, as he is the star player at their high school's rugby team. The pair continue to get close and become friends, however, after Nick invites Charlie to join the team.

The show also stars Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell as a lesbian couple Tara and Darcy and trans actress Yasmine Finney as trans character Elle.

Heartstopper earned the No. 1 spot on Variety's Trending TV chart over the weekend by bringing in 929,000 engagements over its eight episodes.

Here are five other shows featuring LGBTQ romances to watch after viewing Heartstopper.

'Young Royals' -- Netflix

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Edvin Ryding stars as Prince Wilhelm, who starts to develop a romance with Omar Rudberg's Simon Eriksson while attending an elite boarding school in Swedish series Young Royals. Season 1 is available on Netflix. The show has been renewed for a second season and has started production. Wilhelm struggles with the challenges of being gay while in the public eye. Malte Gardinger, Frida Argento and Nikita Uggla also star.

'Degrassi: Next Class' -- Netflix

A new generation of teens attend Degrassi Community School and navigate real-world high school drama in Degrassi: Next Class, which has four seasons available on Netflix. This version of Degrassi features a number of LGBTQ characters such as Eric Osborne's Miles Hollingsworth and Lyle Lettau's Tristan Milligan, who are in a relationship together and Jamie Bloch's Yael Baron, who is non-binary. Ana Golja's Zoe Rivas and Dalia Yegavian's Rasha Zuabi are also in a LGBTQ relationship.

'Love, Victor' -- Hulu

Michael Cimino portrays Victor Salazar who hails from a Puerto Rican and Colombian-American family and comes out as gay in Love, Victor, which has two seasons available to view on Hulu. The show will return for a third and final season on June 15. The series explores how Victor discovers what being gay means to him and how it affects his relationship with his family. Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz also star. Love, Victor is a spinoff of film Love, Simon.

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' -- Disney+

The students, who attend the school where the High School Musical films were shot, stage their own production in this comedy-drama series, which has two seasons available to view on Disney+. A third season is also on the way. The cast includes Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Kate Reinders, Derek Hough , Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester and Dara Renee. Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini star as gay couple Carlos and Seb in the series and are also dating in real life.

'Sex Education' -- Netflix

Asa Butterfield stars as teen Otis Milburn, whose mother, played by Gillian Anderson, is a sex therapist in Sex Education, which has three seasons available on Netflix. The series has been renewed for a fourth season. Otis sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his school with help from his friend Maeve, played by Emma Mackey. The show has a number of LGBTQ characters played by stars Connor Swindells, Ncuti Gatwa, Patricia Allison, Dua Saleh, Tanya Reynolds, Chaneil Kular and Sami Outalbali.