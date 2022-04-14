The Apple TV+ series, which was recently renewed for a second season, just wrapped up its first season with a shocking ending.
Here are five sci-fi shows to watch while waiting for Severance Season 2.
'Homecoming' -- Amazon Prime Video
Julia Roberts and Janelle Monae star in this anthology series, which has two seasons available on Amazon Prime Video. The show follows the mysterious Geist Group, a wellness company that uses the Homecoming program to erase traumatic memories in military veterans. Roberts stars in Season 1, with Monae taking center stage in Season 2. Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Hong Chau, Alex Karpovsky, Shea Whigham and Chris Cooper also star.
'Devs' -- Hulu
Nick Offerman and Sonoya Mizuno star in this mini-series, which is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu. Mizuno stars as Lily, who joins a top-secret development team led by Amaya CEO Forest (Offerman). The team is working on a machine that can affect the future and the past. Lily joins the team because she believes the company is involved with her boyfriend's death. Jin Ha, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Alison Pill also star.
'Upload' -- Amazon Prime Video
Robbie Amell and Andy Allo star in this sci-fi comedy series, which has two seasons available on Amazon Prime Video. Upload takes place in a future where people can be uploaded to a digital afterlife before they die. Amell's Nathan is sent to a luxurious afterlife spot known as Lakeview after his untimely death. He falls in love with Nora (Allo), a technical support worker who guides him through Lakeview and they soon learn there is more behind how Nathan died. Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Andrea Rosen, Kevin Bigley and Owen Daniels also star.
Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in this mini-series, which is available to stream through Netflix. Stone's Annie and Hill's Owen are two strangers who take part in a pharmaceutical trial for a new drug. The drug, they are told, will solve all of their problems permanently, but things do not go as planned. Justin Theroux, Mizuno, Sally Field, Kathleen Choe, Danny Hoch, Allyce Beasley, Stephen Hill and James Monroe Iglehart also star.
