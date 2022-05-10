Television and film star Mindy Kaling has starred in several hits and has also co-created, written and executive produced many great shows and movies.

The premiere date for Season 3 of her Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, was recently announced, along with first look photos. While you wait for Aug. 12 to see what Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) gets up to in the comedy-drama, here are 5 other Kaling-created shows to check out.

'The Office' -- Peacock

The Office's Kelly Kapoor was Kaling's breakout role. She starred as the Dunder Mifflin customer service rep from Seasons 1 through 8. In addition, she was a writer, executive producer and director on the series, which ran for 9 seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

The award-winning show, based on the BBC series of the same name created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, also starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Rashida Jones and Ellie Kemper.

'The Mindy Project' -- Hulu

Kaling stars as Mindy Lahiri, an OB-GYN who navigates several romances in this Hulu series. The ensemble cast includes Chris Messina, Ike Barinholtz, Xosha Roquemore, Ed Weeks, Adam Pally, Garret Dillahunt, Fortune Feimster, Anders Holm, Rebecca Rittenhouse.

Guest stars include Mark and Jay Duplass, Rhea Perlman, Timothy Olyphant, Bill Hader, Chloe Sevigny, Glenn Howerton, James Franco, Laverne Cox, Seth Rogen and more.

Hulu picked up the show for Season 4 after Fox canceled it. The series ran for 6 seasons, from 2012 to 2017.

'Champions' -- Netflix

This comedy, featuring Mindy Project stars Holm and Feimster, follows the son of Priya (Kaling) and Vince (Holm), a theater-obsessed child (Josie Totah) who gets dropped off to live with his father, a bachelor, who owns a gym. The father and son, who are opposites, learn a lot from each other in this comedy, which was executive produced by Kaling and Charlie Grandy.

The series premiered in the winter of 2018 on NBC and was canceled after one season.

'Four Weddings and a Funeral' -- Hulu

This rom-com series, co-created by Kaling and Matt Warburton, is not a remake of the 1994 Hugh Grant film Four Weddings and a Funeral. There are a few similarities though, including an appearance by the film's co-star Andie MacDowell.

The Hulu series follows Maya (Games of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel ), who meets and falls for handsome stranger Kash (Nikesh Patel) at the airport. She soon finds out he is with Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse), the best friend she is visiting.

The show, which also stars John Reynolds, Brandon Mychal Smith, Zoe Boyle and Harish Patel, premiered in the summer of 2019.

'Sex Lives of College Girls' -- HBO Max

Created by Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows the adventures of college freshman Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bella (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Renee Rapp) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) at the fictional Essex University.

The comedy premiered Nov. 18 and HBO Max reported that the viewership has grown 40% since its premiere. The series was renewed for a second season in December.