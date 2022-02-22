The tweet suggests that not only didn't Clayton get engaged at the end of his season, but that the small-town medical sales representative and former college football player didn't even pick one of his remaining bachelorettes -- currently Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey and Serene Russell -- as his winner whenThe Bachelor season was filmed last year.
It remains unclear if there was even a Final Rose Ceremony of Season 26, and maybe Clayton's journey to find love continued in the real world once filming wrapped late last year.
Thus far, viewers have just seen promos for the rest of Clayton's season.
In one trailer ABC previously released, Clayton admits he found love with three women, before telling two ladies -- Rachel and Gabby, apparently -- that he had been "intimate" with them both, allowing fans to believe he had slept with two or more bachelorettes in the Fantasy Suites.
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, who reports his spoiler findings every The Bachelor andThe Bachelorette season, claims he is unaware of how Clayton's season ended.
Clayton's season of The Bachelor could be a repeat, in a sense, to what happened back on Season 24 starring Peter Weber.
The Bachelor executive Robert Mills had revealed in February 2020, ahead of The Bachelor 24 finale, that "less than 50" people knew the ending of Peter's season, which also hadn't leaked out in online spoilers.
Peter told Entertainment Tonight at the time how there was a "specific reason" why he was confident no one would be able to spoil the ending of his The Bachelor season, which left viewers speculating Peter's love story hadn't concluded with the Final Rose Ceremony.
Peter fell in love with multiple women on his season, and while the pilot proposed marriage to Hannah Ann Sluss at his Final Rose Ceremony, he dumped his fiancee a couple of months later.
However, Peter and Madison, a season-long frontrunner who had quit The Bachelor during the couple's final date, never got their revived romance off the ground, and things didn't work out for the couple.
Peter eventually moved on with his fifth-place finisher, Kelley Flanagan, but he is now single.
It's possible Clayton's apparent bombshells that he loved three women and was "intimate" with at least two of them ruined one or all of his relationships at the end of the show.
"I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought," Clayton shared at the time.
"And I'm so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well," he added.
Clayton also told Us Weekly last year that while he had done "some things wrong" during his time as the Bachelor, he left the show with no regrets and wouldn't take any of his decisions back if he could rewrite history.
"I think for me, I realized that I can't say that I have any regrets because if I would've done things differently, would it have been my 100 percent authentic journey? And I think the answer to that is no," Clayton explained.
"So what I did and every moment while I was there was what I thought was right. Does that mean it was right? Probably not, no."
Clayton said while he's an imperfect human and made some wrong moves, "I did everything under my volition and what I thought was best."
"And so for that, I'm like, 'You know what? You stayed true to yourself, and you developed some battle scars along the way, but that's just what life is,'" he said.