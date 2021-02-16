The Writers Guild Association has announced its nominees for the 2021 Writers Guild Awards.

The Writers Guild Awards is an annual awards show that recognizes outstanding achievements in original and adapted screenplays and documentary films.

The writers behind Judas and Black Messiah, Palm Springs, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7 are nominated for Original Screenplay this year.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, News of the World, One Night in Miami and The White Tiger will compete for Adapted Screenplay.

In addition, All In: The Fight for Democracy, The Dissident, Herb Alpert Is..., Red Penguins and Totally Under Control are nominated for Documentary Screenplay.

The WGA also announced nominees in its Television, New Media, and News categories.

The writers behind Better Call Saul, The Boys, The Crown, The Mandalorian, and Ozark are nominated for Drama Series, while Curb Your Enthusiasm, Pen15, Ted Lasso and What We Do in the Shadows are up for Comedy Series.

Dave, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Lovecraft Country and Ted Lasso will compete for New Series.

In addition, Dirty John, Hollywood, Mrs. America, Safety and Uncle Frank are nominated for Original Long Form, while Bad Education, Clouds, The Good Lord Bird, Little Fires Everywhere and The Queen's Gambit are up for Adapted Long Form.

Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony March 21.