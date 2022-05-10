Westworld Season 4 will premiere on June 26, HBO announced in a teaser trailer for the returning sci-fi drama.

The teaser features no dialogue and is set to Lou Reed song "Perfect Day" as it briefly checks in on the show's ensemble cast.

Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth and Angela Sarafyan each make a quick appearance.

Westworld has been on hiatus with HBO wrapping up its third season in May 2020. Season 4 will contain eight episodes.

Westworld is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and hails from Bad Robot Productions and Kilter Films. Nolan and Joy also executive produce alongside J.J. Abrams, Alison Schapker, Denis The, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.