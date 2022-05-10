Westworld has been on hiatus with HBO wrapping up its third season in May 2020. Season 4 will contain eight episodes.
Westworld is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and hails from Bad Robot Productions and Kilter Films. Nolan and Joy also executive produce alongside J.J. Abrams, Alison Schapker, Denis The, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.