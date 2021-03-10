The casts of the classic TV shows The West Wing, Little House on the Prairie and Thirtysomething are scheduled to reunite for the first anniversary of the fundraising web series, Stars in the House.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley started Stars on their website and YouTube channel March 16, 2020, in response to the Broadway shutdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The show has raised more than $715,000 for The Actors Fund, with an additional $200,000 going to other charity organizations.

"We can't believe it has been a year! We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of our viewers, who send in donations from all over the world," Rudetsky and Wesley said in a statement Tuesday.

"We thought that after the first few weeks, contributions would dwindle and the show would be more about bringing some joy and positivity during these dark times," they added. "But the fact that we have been able to do both -- deliver fun and financial support -- is beyond our wildest dreams. We are so grateful to our team behind the scenes, Dr. Jon LaPook, the thousands of guests, and millions of viewers, who have made Stars in the House the success that it is. We are looking forward to the day that Broadway reopens, but in the meantime, we will be here!"

March 17 will feature a reunion by the ensemble of Broadway's Head Over Heels. Confirmed to participate are Bonnie Milligan, Peppermint, Alexandra Socha, Andrew Durand, Jeremy Kushnier, Rachel York and Tom Alan Robbins

March 18 will see the stars of Little House on the Prairie reunite. Coming together will be Melissa Gilbert, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Alison Arngrim and Dean Butler.

Wrapping up the week on March 20 will be the cast of Thirtysomething. Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Melanie Mayron, Timothy Busfield, Patricia Wettig, Peter Horton and Polly Draper will all join the episode.